A Very British Scandal viewers stunned by link between Lady Colin Campbell and Duchess of Argyll

Viewers of BBC drama A Very British Scandal have been left stunned after discovering the family link between the Duchess of Argyll and Lady Colin Campbell.

A quick nutshell history lesson; Lady Colin’s ex-husband, Lord Colin Ivar Campbell, was the youngest stepson of Margaret, the Duchess.

Lady Colin Campbell was (briefly) the stepdaughter of the Duchess of Argyll (Credit: SplashNews)

Lady Colin – whose real name is Georgia Ziadie – married Lord Colin in 1974. And swiftly divorced from him in 1975.

So Margaret was Lady Colin’s stepmother-in-law, albeit very briefly, 50-odd years ago.

Lady Colin Campbell family link

Fans of the drama have just been finding this out, and it’s left them feeling rather surprised.

Meanwhile, viewers have been taking to Twitter to express this.

“Just discovered Margaret’s younger stepson was Lord Colin Campbell who very briefly married Georgia Ziadie (aka ‘Lady Colin Campbell’ as she still calls herself) 50 years ago,” wrote one viewer.

In addition, another tweeted: “Just reading up on tonight’s #AVeryBritishScandal and found out the Duke’s younger son went on to marry Lady Colin Campbell.”

Claire Foy plays the Duchess in the BBC drama (Credit: BBC)

A third wrote: “So this is #LadyC‘s husband, the younger son Colin Ivar, of Ian Campbell & wife Louise, an American, not the Duchess of Argyll whom she often refers to as ‘My late Mother-in-law’. I wonder how much of a relationship she actually had with her?”

When did Lady Colin Campbell meet her ex-husband?

Lady C married Lord Colin just five days after meeting him.

She said of him: “He had the strongest personality of anyone I had ever met – he simply exuded strength, decisiveness and charm.”

They split over confusion relating to Lady C’s birth certificate.

She was born intersex (she had a fused clitoris and labia and her genitals didn’t look male or female) and brought up as a male until she was 21.

Meanwhile, since her brief marriage to Lord Colin, Lady Colin has gone on to become an author, socialite and TV personality.

Lady C took part in the 2015 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

She memorably starred in Channel 4 series Celebs Go Dating back in 2019.

Earlier this year, she competed in MTV’s Celebs on the Farm.

A Very British Scandal is available now on BBC iPlayer.

The third episode airs on BBC One, tonight, at 9pm.

