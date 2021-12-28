Chanelle Hayes has revealed that she has been diagnosed with M.E following her weight loss.

The Big Brother star has shared that her condition went untreated for years due to her yo-yo dieting and weight fluctuations.

Chanelle became known for “addiction” to binge-eating and eventually had a gastric band operation in a bid to end her struggle.

However, she has been left in agony and feeling that her “bones are going to explode” as a result of her chronic fatigue syndrome.

Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes says her ME went undiagnosed for years (Credit: Splashnews)

Chanelle Hayes on her debilitating health issues

She told The Sun: “I always put my symptoms down to being so obese. I thought ‘I’m overweight, it’s my own fault, no wonder I’m tired all of the time and no wonder my joints are killing me.'”

“Then as I started to lose weight I felt like the pain was getting worse and worse,” she continued. “The pain feels like there is a volcano inside my bones and they’re just going to explode.

“And that’s only my bone pain. Then I’ve got muscular pain. If you were to just gently press on my muscles it would kill. It feels like my whole body is bruised.”

Chanelle says that even just taking her children Blakely, 11, and Frankie, four, to school, has become an exhausting task.

Chanelle Hayes says she sometimes sleeps ‘for days’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After going on the school run, the reality star says she sleeps as much as four hours after returning home.

However, that’s the best-case scenario according to the star.

During her toughest periods, Chanelle confessed that she can spend “days” at a time in bed as she battles to overcome her condition.

She went on to share her worry about losing out on precious time with her youngsters.

Chanelle said it “stops you from living your life until your body decides it can carry on functioning again”.

