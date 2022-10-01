Strictly star Kym Marsh has opened up about her hidden health condition could affect her performance on the BBC dance show.

The former Coronation Street actress, 46, appears on the second live episode of Strictly Come Dancing tonight (October 1).

But after wowing fans in the first week, Kym has admitted her worries over her condition.

Strictly news: Kym Marsh on health condition

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two with her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima last night, Kym made the shock admission.

Kym suffers from visual vertigo, which was brought on by an ear problem six years ago.

I can’t help having the thing that I’ve got so I am just going to do my best.

It means she can struggle with maintaining her balance during certain dance moves.

And it could spell disaster for her dance tonight – the Viennese Waltz – with its many spins and turns.

Speaking about her issue, Kym explained: “Even moving lights make me feel weird, like I can’t do it, so spinning and spinning and spinning…

“That’s probably the bit I’m most worried about.”

Kym won’t let the vertigo win

However, Kym insisted she will not let it beat her.

She added: “But you know what, it is what it is. And I can’t help having the thing that I’ve got so I am just going to do my best. And my best is all I can do.”

However, she did also admit to having serious nerves before the live performances.

And she relies on Graziano to comfort her beforehand to conquer her stage fright.

“I am probably one of the most unconfident people,” she said.

Graziano then added: “I want to tell you here, in front of everyone, you are brilliant. She doesn’t believe that!”

Kym Marsh opens up about reasons for doing Strictly

Kym recently opened up to ED! about why she decided to sign up for Strictly this year.

She said: “I’ve been asked over the years to take part in Strictly. And I never felt like it was the right time for me to do it.

“But this year I decided to grab life and do it.”

She went on to explain: “Obviously I’m married to a military man.

“At the moment, he’s based in the country, but next year, he might be deployed again. Also, my dad is not very well with cancer and it’s not going to get better.”

Kym’s dad’s diagnosis

In June 2021, actress and presenter Kym first revealed her dad Dave had cancer.

She shared the news that her father had received an incurable diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Tragically, like the late Bill Turnbull, Dave had delayed visiting the GP.

Dave, 76, didn’t visit the doctor during the pandemic, because he didn’t want to pressure an already overstretched NHS during lockdown.

She said at the time: “At this stage doctors are talking about it being incurable, but it is treatable and the hope is that they my be able to extend his life – but by how much nobody really knows and he is in discomfort.”

The actress revealed that the cancer has spread to her dad’s pelvis, spine, ribs and leg.

