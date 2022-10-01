Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has asked fans for “help” ahead of tonight’s live show and also teased news of a style shake-up.

Shirley posted to Twitter this afternoon (October 1), asking fans for their input ahead of the live show.

She also teased she’ll undergo a bit of a transformation ahead of tonight’s episode.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley teased news of a style shake-up on tonight’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Shirley asks for ‘help’

It seems Shirley has been struggling with which outfit to wear on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing.

As a result, she took to Twitter to plead with fans for their help.

Shirley shared a video of herself holding up two outfits, declaring that she won’t be opting for a “long dress” tonight.

Instead, she is considering a hot pink trouser suit and a short white skirt and jacket combo.

Shirley tweeted: “Help me please choose an outfit for @bbcstrictly. The show is going to be upbeat fun so I want to get the right vibe. Pick which one you like for me.”

In the video Shirley’s hair appeared wet, with her natural curls falling over her face.

And, at the end of the clip, she teased that a style shake-up is on the cards for her tonight.

Moving the camera over to a wig on a stand, she declared: “Come with me. I do believe I’ll be wearing a wiggy wiggy.”

Help me please choose an outfit for @bbcstrictly The show is going to be upbeat fun so I want to get the right vibe. Pick which one you like for me. #StrictlyComeDancing #clothes #gratitude pic.twitter.com/VEvPPBFYAK — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) October 1, 2022

Fans react to Shirley’s post

Shirley’s followers were quick to make their decision, with many opting for the same choice of outfit.

“Love the bright pink @ShirleyBallas. Have a great night I will be watching,” said one.

“Bright pink, Shirl,” said another fan.

“Deep pink Shirley, you will look very vibrant in that outfit. So pleased SCD is back,” said a third.

“Bright pink! It is Strictly afterall. Enjoy,” said another.

Shirley’s Strictly hair transformation

Others seemed excited to see what the star’s hair looks like tonight.

“Love the wig!” said one.

“I dare you to keep your hair like that for tonight’s show!!” joked another of her curls.

“You’re getting wiggy with it,” another quipped.

Strictly news: Shirley and Matt Goss in ‘feud’?

All eyes will doubtless be on Shirley tonight whatever outfit she picks after reports of a “feud” with Matt Goss hit the headlines earlier this week.

Strictly fans claimed to have spotted “beef” between the pair on last week’s show.

The comments began after Shirley’s critique of Matt was interpreted by some as being more critical than those given to others during the first live show.

She told him: “You’re beautifully groomed, you’ve got a lot of swag and you definitely have a lot of potential.

“But for me, it fell a little bit apart. Is it the feet? Maybe it’s the knees? Maybe it’s the body position? The frame got lost. You were rattling a little bit between the two of you.

“You will get away with a foot error. You won’t get away with a bad frame,” she added.

One Matt fan raged: “So this year’s celebrity on #StrictlyComeDancing that Shirley doesn’t like is seemingly Matt Goss.”

“Anyone else feel like Shirley and Matt Goss had some kind of beef before the show started?” another alleged.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One tonight (October 1) at 6.30pm.

