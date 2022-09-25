Shirley Ballas had Strictly Come Dancing viewers all saying the same thing last night.

The beloved BBC competition returned for its first week of dances, and viewers were loving seeing their favourite show back on TV.

However, one seemingly odd change had many fans rushing to Twitter to say the same thing.

Viewers were left baffled by Shirley’s behaviour at the judges’ table.

The trained dancer seemed to find it necessary to give almost every performance a standing ovation, despite it only being Week One.

As a result, fans complained on social media.

Shirley Ballas gave numerous standing ovations on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

“Why is Shirley giving everyone a standing ovation tonight? I mean, it’s so patronising. #strictly,” ranted one BBC viewer.

A second commenter said: “I am absolutely sick of Shirley and Motsi [Mabuse] standing up at the end of the dances. They’re supposed to be judges, not fan girls #Strictly.”

“Why is Shirley standing up for every act even when it’s not that good yet? She doesn’t usually do that? #Strictly,” moaned a third.

A fourth viewer complained: “Loving my favourite show is back but please strap Shirley and Motsi to their chairs because I’m sick of them forever standing up for each couple, they are supposed to be judges not screaming fans!! #Strictly.”

Viewers were divided over Shirley last night (Credit: BBC)

“Kym [Marsh] is controlled and accomplished and a little bit good already. Only to be expected from a musical/acting veteran but a bit early for a standing O from Shirley,” said a fifth viewer.

Another hit back: “#Strictly Can’t Shirley wait a few weeks before giving standing ovations?”

However, others were loving Shirley on the show as one gushed: “I also want to be Shirley’s mate. She always looks like she’s having a blast.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely love love love @TheAntonDuBeke & @ShirleyBallas judging. Absolutely know their stuff, great show.”

Meanwhile, one said: “Isn’t @ShirleyBallas just amazing? Love her to bits!”

Fans were confused by Shirley’s behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict Strictly 2022 winner

Meanwhile, it seems that at least one of the standing ovations was thoroughly deserved from Shirley.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of actor Will Mellor last night.

The Two Pints actor and his professional partner Nancy Xu danced the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Latin sensation Ricky Martin.

The judges were all spellbound by Will’s performance. Shirley told Will: “Everything was coordinated, I loved it. Well done.”

Viewers were just as impressed, with many BBC fans rushing to Twitter to suggest that Will’s already got this series in the bag.

One person said on Twitter: “I think Will Mellor is going to win #Strictly.”

“I think Will is gonna win! Calling it early this year,” said a second clearly entertained viewer.

Meanwhile, a third said: “So Will Mellor’s going to win this year then… #Strictly.”

“I had a feeling Will Mellor would be good but I did NOT expect it to be THAT AMAZING!! Wow wow wow,” gushed another commenter.

Another wrote: “WOW! Will was absolutely FANTASTIC! Incredible score for week 1. Brilliant partnership with Nancy.”

Strictly returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

