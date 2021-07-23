Kerry Katona has spoken out in defence of her recently revealed new career on OnlyFans, saying she does it for her kids.

The Atomic Kitten star made an appearance on Loose Women to talk through her new enterprise with the panel and host Kaye Adams.

Kerry, 40, responded to her critics by describing her job as “like an actor faking an orgasm in a film” as she put her side across.

Presenter Kaye told her: “You know it’s not something I would approve of, but I won’t judge you.”

Kerry admitted that she’s grateful to her audience on the subscription-based adult content service because they had brought her back from the brink of bankruptcy.

She recently confessed she is now a millionaire from selling saucy photos to followers of her account.

Kerry Katona: From bankruptcy to millionaire

She said: “I’m doing OnlyFans, it’s an over 18-year-old site. There are actors on TV simulating sex, faking orgasms, then they’re walking down red carpets and they’re loved.

“I show a nipple and I’m ‘obsessed’. Who decides on what is what and what is acceptable?”

How do her kids feel about it?

Kerry added that her children are okay with what she is doing. She feels it has changed their lives for the better.

She continued: “I have made a million pounds by doing what I’m doing. I’m so open and so out there, and my kids are so okay with it.

“I have made a little empire now for myself, for my children, my children want for nothing now. I crawled my way back from bankruptcy so I don’t care what anyone else says. I’ve done this by myself and I’m really proud.”

How much does Kerry charge on OnlyFans?

The mum of five charges £17.99 a month for her content.

Kerry doesn’t see any harm in what she’s doing.

She explained: “It’s no different than me walking on a beach.

“I’ve done photoshoots for all the magazines. Every time I go on holiday with my family I go topless, without a doubt. My Max is sat next to me eating a lolly, I’ve got my boobs out.

“But the difference with this is I’m posing a little bit different. Now if I was on a beach, a pap would get that picture and get that money and make his fortune.

“These boobies are mine! I’m in control of it!”

