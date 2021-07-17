In the latest Love Island news, Lilly McFadden, the 18-year-old daughter of Kerry Katona, has revealed she turned down appearing on Love Island.

According to OK!, Lilly was wanted by ITV bosses to take part in the summer reality series.

However, Lilly didn’t want to display her body or turn on the romance in the notorious Love Island villa.

Lilly McFadden has strong reservations about trying out a scripted reality career (Credit: YouTube)

Love Island news: ‘It’s not me’

Lilly, whose father is Westlife’s Brian McFadden, dismissed the idea of being part of the show – even though she thinks it is fun to watch.

She told the magazine: “Being romantic or getting my body out – it’s not me. It’s no diss to Love Island or the people who go on there but I hate PDAs.”

Lilly explained she had a boyfriend for two years and never wanted to be touched by him in public.

She wasn’t even keen on holding hands in the pub.

Love Island ‘would kill her nan’

Lilly appreciates how viewers enjoy the show, but admitted to having concerns about how her family would receive her being on it.

She continued: “For most people, going in the villa, being surrounded by all those hunky men, it’s a dream come true. For me, it’d be my worst nightmare.”

My friend says I’m gonna be changing the world, not my bikini!

Most importantly however, she reckons it would “kill” her dad’s mother, her Irish Catholic nan.

Thinking ahead

Lilly also reckons her dad wouldn’t be too keen on her Love Island involvement.

However, she maintains she is old enough to make her own decisions. But she will always factor his opinion into her deliberations.

Nonetheless, she reckons mum Kerry would be fully on board.

But the bigger issue for Lilly is for where a Love Island stint would lead.

While Lilly hasn’t ruled out a showbiz career, she has been accepted by two universities to read law.

Lilly reckons mum Kerry Katona would be less bothered by a Love Island appearance (Credit: YouTube)

She reflected: “My friend says I’m gonna be changing the world, not my bikini! And who would take me seriously as a lawyer if I’d been on Love Island?”

But Lilly still harbours dreams of being a film star, citing 17-year-old actress Milly Bobby Brown as an inspiration.

