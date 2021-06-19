Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has confessed on Instagram that she’s desperate to visit a plastic surgeon.

The 40-year-old shared an emotional post on Instagram on Friday night (June 18).

She posted a picture of her body “without photoshop” and flashed a sad-looking face at the camera.

Alongside the revealing snap, Kerry confessed that she would be visiting a doctor who specialises in cosmetic surgery.

As she shared her story with fans, she revealed that her body has become “swollen” in recent weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona latest: TV star says tells Instagram she ‘hates’ her body

“Yep, that’s me in all my glory!! No more [bleep] guys this is as real as it gets! No filter and no Photoshop! My nipples are so far down that I now trip over them… don’t worry I’m used to it now!

“After using the Skinny Jab for so long then just stopping, my body has just swollen. Not helped the fact I’ve done no training as I’ve been living out of a suitcase. I’m eating [bleep] food which means I’m always in a [bleep] mood.

Kerry went on to tag the cosmetic surgeon who she said is going to help her get back into shape.

Read more: Kerry Katona sent Brian McFadden and his fiancée gifts for their daughter

Kerry has a love/hate relationship with her body (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Kerry wants plastic surgery fix

She continued: “I told you I would always be honest with you. I’m hurting, I’m upset, I’m hating myself but there is a man who is going to change all of that for me meet @maurino_joffily.

“I know this is gonna cause undivided attention. Tell you what, go give him a follow and tell me what you think of his work.

“It becomes a vicious cycle, you’re unhappy so you eat [expletive] food then become miserable unhappy loathing and hating your body.

Kerry said she is still “doing good” overall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals ‘guilt’ over ‘washing her hands’ of her alcoholic aunt

“What do you do? Go straight to the fridge and stuff your face and in return makes you miserable and believe me I’m feeling extremely miserable!”

Kerry went on to insist that despite seeming upset, she is still “doing good” overall.

She added: “Feeling undervalued, underappreciated, fat and miserable!! Unwanted and unloved! True story! Just thought I’d share. Please don’t pass judgment, but you know me! I’m doing good.”

Meanwhile, her confession comes after she revealed that her OnlyFans subscriptions have “gone through the roof” following a spat on GMB over padded bikinis for young girls.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.