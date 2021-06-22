In the latest Kerry Katona news, the star has revealed she’s freezing her eggs in case she wants a sixth child in the future.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry, 40, opened up in an interview with Ulrika Jonsson and revealed that nothing is off the table when it comes to having more kids.

She is already a mum of five.

Kerry admitted she may want children again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona news: Star is freezing her eggs

Kerry is mum to Molly, 19, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, with three of her former partners.

She shares Molly and Lilly-Sue with Brian McFadden and Heidi and Maxwell with Mark Croft.

Read more: GMB: Kerry Katona fumes during heated row after guest brings up her OnlyFans account

Dylan’s father is the late George Kay.

However, when Kerry spoke to Ulrika in an interview in The Sun, she didn’t rule out having a sixth with new fiancé Ryan Maloney.

What did Kerry say during the interview?

She told Ulrika that she is taking the action of freezing her eggs, just in case.

“It would be selfish of me to have another child,” she told Ulrika.

“But I would do it for Ryan. So I’m freezing my eggs and we will see what happens.”

Kerry defended her OnlyFans profile on GMB recently (Credit: ITV)

What else has Kerry been up to?

During the interview, Kerry was honest about her failures, her mental health, her kids and her past relationships.

However, Kerry has also been candid about her other pursuits, and has revealed that she has made a tidy living from Only Fans.

Read more: Kerry Katona shares unedited photo of ‘swollen’ body

Kerry signed up to the site – where subscribers pay to see (mostly) women strip – in May 2020 and is now making money from it.

“I’m delighted she gave me publicity for my OnlyFans – my account has gone through the roof now!” she said.

Kerry also defended her use of the site during a recent GMB interview.