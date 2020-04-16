Kelvin Fletcher sets pulses racing with topless workout videos

Ex-soap actor Kelvin Fletcher has stripped off again for his fans on Instagram.

The former Emmerdale actor, 36, shared a series of steamy videos to his some 363,000 Instagram followers.

Read more: Boy George devastated as mother is hospitalised

Flexing his muscles, a recent video shows him topless and doing lunges with the added weight of two vehicle batteries.

His wife and mother of their two children Liz Marsland is on her phone in the background.

Kelvin won last year's Strictly Come Dancing Glitter Ball (Image credit: BBC)

Kelvin took a cheeky swipe at his love with the caption. He wrote: "The wife training hard as usual..."

One fan responded by writing: "I would not be looking at my phone if I had that view. Happy Easter."

Read more: Loose Women viewers spot 'rude' picture in Stacey Solomon's home

Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones mocked his pal and former competitor in the comments.

He wrote: "You moved on to car batteries," to which Kelvin clarified: "Mobility scooter batteries actually."

And in a follow-up series of videos Kelvin is shown doing the same exercise as well as a host of others.

And in a final video he uses his own children - Marnie and Milo - as weights.

In the post's caption he explained in detail his series of exercises, as well as urging his followers to work out and not make excuses.

Read more: This Morning will 'soon be filmed from home'

He wrote: "When the sun’s out, there’s only one rule..... Tops Off! joking obviously.

"Feel free to train how you like; clothed or unclothed as long as you’re safe and you work hard.

Dumbells and hosepipe

"Or you could do what I did and train shirtless, with the kids running riot and substituting as dumbbells and my wife spraying me with the hosepipe!

"Either way the workout still got done! So no excuses guys."

This was then followed by specific instructions on his workout routine.

Many of his fans swamped his comments with their words of appreciation.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Matt Hancock face off on live TV

One wrote: "I could sit and watch this all day" and a second wrote: "No intention of working out... just enjoying the view."

Several others said they particularly enjoyed the video with his children.

A user commented: "The last one with your children is the best one" and another wrote: "Loving the kids one."

Did you enjoy Kelvin's videos? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.