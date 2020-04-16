Boy George devastated as mum hospitalised and 'refused resuscitation'

Pop legend Boy George has shared his devastation over finding out his elderly mum has been hospitalised.

The Culture Club singer, 58, shared on Twitter that his mum Dinah, 81, is in hospital in London.

He tweeted his followers: "My beautiful mum is in the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Woolwich.

"A problem with her heart or lungs. She’s stable but they have said they won’t resuscitate her if things go wrong?

Boy George shared the sad news about his mum on Twitter (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Apparently, it won’t work? How can they know. Please pray! @LG_NHS."

The resuscitation comment caused many of his fans to speculate if his poor mother is suffering from coronavirus.

But when one user tweeted the singer "Is it COVID-19?" he replied: "We don't think so."

Celebrities and fans rushed to send well wishes and a return to good health for his mum.

GMB host Piers Morgan wrote: "Oh no, I'm so sorry George. Will say a prayer for her."

Actor and singer Martin Kemp posted several kisses and comic Janey Godley tweeted: "All my love."

Actor Lawrence Fox posted: "Praying. I'm sorry Xx."

One fan wrote: "Sorry to hear your news George. Sending you and your mom positive thoughts."

And another commented: "I am so sorry. How can doctors make such a statement?

"I am with you and your mum in my thoughts and pray that she will get better very quickly."

Boy George, real name George O'Dowd, has always had a very close relationship with his mother Dinah O'Dowd.

Dinah published her own book, Cry Salty Tears, in 2007, which detailed the physical and mental abuse she suffered from George's late father - Gerry.

In his own 1995 autobiography he wrote of the shame that he had previously blamed his mother for staying married to his father.

Shame

He wrote: "As a bratty teenager, I am ashamed to say that I started to think of Mum as weak because I couldn't understand why she stayed in such a destructive marriage.

"Once I grew up a bit, I realised that Mum had stuck out the marriage for her kids and because she truly loved my father and believed in the sanctity of marriage."

