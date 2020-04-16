Loose Women viewers in hysterics as they spot ‘rude’ drawing in Stacey Solomon’s home

Viewers of Loose Women were left amused when they spotted a 'rude' drawing as Stacey Solomon hosted from her home.

Stacey, Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards hosted a special episode of the show today (April 16) from their homes.

The episode was to celebrate ITV NHS Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Loose Women viewers noticed a rude drawing on Stacey's wall (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers were distracted by a drawing hung up on Stacey's wall which looked like something rather rude.

The drawing was on the wall behind her as Stacey spoke to viewers and her fellow loose ladies.

It appears the drawing was done by one of her sons, however, was in the shape of a penis.

The panellists hosted Loose Women from their homes (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were amused

One person watching wrote on Twitter: "What is this a drawing of behind Stacey? Also your clock has stopped Stacey."

One person watching wrote on Twitter: "What is this a drawing of behind Stacey? Also your clock has stopped Stacey."

Another asked: "Why is there a picture of a green penis in the background of Stacey's room?"

One added: "Just walked into the living room and saw this! First thing I thought is that picture a penis?"

Another asked: "Why is there a picture of a green penis in the background of Stacey's room?"

One added: "Just walked into the living room and saw this! First thing I thought is that picture a penis?"

Another wrote: "Ummm does Stacey Solomon know there's a luminous penis on the wall behind her?"

On today's show, Stacey opened up about how she's dealing with lockdown.

What did she say?

She said: "When you’re one about routines don’t come to me, Rex is next to me and he's just having his lunch so he's just chatting.

"I feel lucky in lockdown, I feel privileged to be in lockdown and being safe with my family without having to worry about the people I’m living with....

"It’s not easy home schooling two kids with a baby, but it’s safer than being on the frontlines so most of the time I feel grateful.

"There are times I feel anxious and things are out of control, I miss my mum and my family I am close with."

Loose Women shared: "We hope Rex brings a smile to your face today. He's certainly charmed all of our #LooseWomen"

On Wednesday, Stacey admitted she was feeling "beautiful" after putting on makeup and a bra for the first time in lockdown.

Alongside two photos of herself wearing a purple dress, Stacey wrote: "Feeling beautiful.

"I know that sounds really big headed but it hasn’t happened in a while so I’m making the most of the feeling...

"For the first (and probably the last) time since the lock down began I’m wearing a bra, foundation, my hair isn’t in a mum bun and I’m not wearing a tracksuit.

"Hoe [her nickname for boyfriend Joe Swash] and me missed date night last week and the boys are back and home school starts again next week.

"So we decided to really go for it tonight in case it’s our last date night for a while.

"I know it sounds really silly but I actually got excited to get dressed up and walk down the stairs into the garden to see Hoe’s face."

