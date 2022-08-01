Carl Woods, the fiancé of Katie Price, has detailed the “damage behind the scenes” following false news reports and “abuse” levelled at himself and the model.

Insisting they are very much still engaged, despite rumours to the contrary, Carl spoke to Mark Dolan on GB News about his mental health.

Lifting the lid on the trolling he received, he admitted: “There’s only so long you can sit there in silence.”

Katie Price news: Carl details ‘damage’ behind scenes

Carl opened up about his relationship with Katie, the media and trolls during the interview.

He admitted she’s “really good” at “ignoring” things said about her.

However, it’s not one of Carl’s strong suits, he admitted.

“Kate’s really good at ignoring it. But I go through phases where I want to read every single thing and go: ‘That’s not true, that’s not true.’

“I’m very old school. So when these things are being said I’ve given it back to trolls, I have defended myself.”

Carl continued: “When you love your family you don’t like people saying false things about them.”

‘It’s infuriating’

He then opened up about the “damage” it does “behind the scenes”.

“What no one sees is the damage that it does behind the scenes,” he said.

Carl was then asked about Katie’s social media break and the exact reasons behind it.

However, he said: “I won’t talk about that as that’s something Kate will talk about when she wants to talk about it so I’ll respect her privacy.

“But for me to see them things written about me, it’s infuriating.

“I can tolerate a lot of the general rubbish that gets written but when you’re character assassinating and you’re getting personal then it becomes a problem.

Two years ago I didn’t know what mental health was. But the constant backlash and abuse, yeah, it does get to you.

“It just doesn’t stop, it knocks you down and eventually you get to the point where you do start self-doubting yourself.

“You’ve got to keep yourself straight and level-headed,” he said.

“Two years ago I didn’t know what mental health was. But the constant backlash and abuse, yeah, it does get to you,” he admitted.

