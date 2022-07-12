Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle claims Katie Price said she ‘hoped their unborn baby would die’

Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost claims Katie Price said she ‘hoped their unborn baby would die’.

In a new interview, Michelle said she is scared to leave her home over the abuse she says she has received.

And the former flight attendant also criticised Katie’s sentence of community service for breaking a restraining order against her.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost hope to marry by the end of 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kieran Hayler’s partner

Michelle, 40, is the partner of Katie’s ex-husband Kieran.

In 2019, Katie was given a five-year restraining order for allegedly hurling abuse at Michelle at the school gates.

The mum-of-five breached the order in January by texting Kieran: “Tell your [blank] whore piece of [blank] girlfriend not to start on me.”

However, Katie avoided a prison sentence last month. Instead she was given community service. And back in December of last year Katie received a suspended sentence for crashing her car near her home in Surrey.

A reportedly tearful Michelle has told The Sun it feels to her like no deterrent is in place.

Michelle said: “You never want anyone to go to prison, but you do need to have consequences for your actions. What kind of example is it setting?”

Katie Price leaves Lewes Crown Court with her fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Katie’s very unpredictable’

Mum-of-two Michelle, who shares son Apollo with Kieran, added she hopes her ordeal is now behind them.

However, she is not confident it is all over.

Michelle went on: “I’d like to say she wouldn’t do anything because she’s just been to court – but she’s very unpredictable, so I’m not quite sure what she’d do.”

Michelle previously said in her victim impact statement for court she feels “anxious” over the abuse she has received.

And in her interview with The Sun, she also detailed an alleged incident just before the pandemic when Katie turned up unannounced at the West Sussex home she shares with Kieran.

Michelle claims she wouldn’t open the door to Katie.

Kieran Hayler and Katie Price married in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price news

Separately, Michelle claims that “horrible” things were said about Apollo, who was yet to be born.

“When I was about seven months pregnant she said she hoped the baby is either born dead or disabled,” Michelle claimed.

When I was about seven months pregnant she said she hoped the baby is either born dead or disabled.

The jibe is said to have been made through a third party.

She also suggested Katie’s alleged behaviour was “quite distressing” because of Katie’s son Harvey’s conditions.

Furthermore, she labelled Katie a “hypocrite” because she is a mental health advocate.

Michelle, who is also mother to elder son Valentino from a previous relationship, added the family now has CCTV at their home.

She said it does reassure her – but she still doesn’t get out much.

Indeed, Michelle won’t even go out to her car on the drive if it is dark outside.

She added she feels Katie has supporters who “would do anything for her”.

ED! has contacted a representative for Katie Price for comment.

