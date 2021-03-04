Kate Garraway tells COVID doctor he shouldn’t feel guilty: ‘We understand what you’re up against’

Kate Garraway has showed unbelievable compassion to an intensive care doctor as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kate told Dr Jim Down that he “shouldn’t feel guilty” for keeping patients away from their families during the pandemic.

She told him: “We understand what you’re up against.”

Kate Garraway showed her selfless side when speaking to a doctor on GMB (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Dr Down was on the show to publicise his book, which details his life as an intensive care doctor.

As fans of Kate will know, her husband Derek has been in hospital now for almost a year.

He was admitted after contracting the virus back in March 2020.

However, the GMB host proved just how selfless she was when she reached out to the doctor to reassure him.

Kate with Dr Jon Down on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say to the intensive care doctor?

Putting her own troubles aside, Kate said: “You do talk about feeling guilt for separated relatives and having to sort of try to explain to them why they couldn’t be there, and why you often couldn’t get back to them.

“Just as somebody who’s on the other side of those phone calls, you shouldn’t feel guilty because we do understand what you’re up against,” she said.

Dr Down replied: “My heart goes out to you, and all the relatives of people have been in ICU.

“We’re not used to not having relatives at the bedside, and I think that added dimension to it for you, and all the relatives that it is just horrible.

“So my heart really goes out to you.”

Derek has been in hospital since March 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway: ‘Thank you for what you do’

Kate then thanked the doctor for his work during the pandemic.

She said: “Well, it’s wonderful and we all thank you for what you and all your colleagues and all the different teams in all the hospitals across the country do.”

How is Kate’s husband Derek Draper doing?

Derek remains in hospital, with Kate unable to see her husband since Christmas.

Earlier this week she told Hello! how she’s got through the past year, which she called “the grimmest of times”.

Kate revealed: “In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times.

“I’ve learnt about the kindness of strangers.

“It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped.”

