Piers Morgan has been told to leave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alone following his rants on GMB.

On Wednesday’s show, the presenter lashed out at Meghan after reports claimed she faced “bullying” complaints from members of staff during her time as a senior royal.

Piers, who is openly critical of the couple, called the claims “disturbing” and slammed the timing of their Oprah interview amid Prince Philip being in hospital.

Piers criticised Meghan on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan on GMB?

At the start of the show, Piers said: “It seems that if you rattle a cage enough, eventually the cage rattles back.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: ITV announces air date

He then branded the allegations “very devastating reading”.

Meanwhile, later in the show, a discussion took place with the title: “Is Meghan a victim or a bully?”

Meghan denied allegations she ‘bullied’ Palace staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Piers say?

Piers said: “Meghan has spent a long time telling us what a victim she’s been.

“But you look at this and the allegation is her own bullying drove two young female assistants out of the Palace.”

He asked the guests: “Do you still think Meghan is the victim here?”

Meanwhile, later in the discussion, Piers brought up the airing of Meghan and Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said: “Prince Philip, age 99. In his third week of hospital treatment, being moved to a heart specialist hospital because of concerns for his health.

Piers lashed out at Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview (Credit: ITV)

“You just think, could there be a more inappropriate time for all this to be blasting this out in public.”

Following the discussion, Piers and Susanna Reid interviewed cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

However, Kevin addressed Piers’ comments about Meghan and Harry as he appeared on video call.

He said: “I’m so glad I followed on from Harry and Meghan.

“Can you just leave them alone please Piers, you’re doing everyone’s head in.”

Kevin told Piers to leave Meghan and Harry alone (Credit: ITV)

Piers hit back: “Mate, with respect, what part of them giving endless primetime TV interviews means they want to be left alone?”

However, Kevin said: “You know how to deal with it, just leave them alone.”

Piers exclaimed: “They don’t want to be left alone!”

Kevin replied, “Well just leave them alone,” as Susanna chipped in, “Can we leave them alone in this interview?”

However, some viewers slammed Piers, calling him “obsessed” with the couple.

One said: “Why is Piers Morgan so obsessed with Meghan and Harry?”

Another added: “Oh god. Wake up to Morgan once again attacking Meghan. He’s obsessed with her.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain today: Ben Fogle applauded by viewers after shutting down Meghan Markle chat

However, one wrote: “I have to agree with you, Harry and Meghan of course they crave the attention.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.