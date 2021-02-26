Kate Garraway has revealed she hasn’t been “allowed” to see husband Derek Draper for two months.

The last time Good Morning Britain host Kate saw Derek was over Christmas.

Since then, coronavirus restrictions have forced the couple apart.

Kate Garraway has’t been able to see husband Derek for two months now (Credit: ITV)

How is Derek Draper doing?

Derek remains in a form of coma called a PDOC – a prolonged disorder of consciousness.

Read more: Kate Garraway opens up about husband Derek’s ‘tough’ week

He no longer has COVID-19, but the virus has “wreaked havoc” on his body.

Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020 after being diagnosed with the virus.

Derek remains in hospital in a coma (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate Garraway say about her husband today?

Kate opened up about the torment of not being able to see Derek at the end of an interview with former boxer Frank Bruno.

He asked Kate to send his best wishes to Derek if she was going to see him today (February 26).

Read more: Kate Garraway looks gorgeous as she hits GMB in £295 shirt

Frank said: “If you see your husband today, just give him my regards please Kate.”

Unfortunately I’m not allowed to see Derek. I haven’t for two months.

Kate replied: “I will do, unfortunately I’m not allowed to. Haven’t for two months.

“But I will try to pass that message on. That’s very kind.”

Frank passed on his apologies and added: “Please do [pass it on] from my heart. No problem.”

Frank Bruno sent his best wishes to Derek today (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s not unique but it’s tough’

Earlier this month, Kate revealed that having not seen Derek since Christmas, he is “back into a situation where he’s looking at strangers in masks”.

She revealed: “And I think that’s the situation for everybody who has got somebody in the hospital at the moment. It’s not unique.”

However, although the situation isn’t unique, Kate admitted that it’s still “tough”.

“It’s tough. It’s also the same for people in care homes,” she said.

“And when you’re someone like Derek who is dealing with a consciousness problem and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear it’s not helpful.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.