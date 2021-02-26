Kate Garraway looked “gorgeous” as she wore a pink gingham shirt to host Good Morning Britain today (February 26).

It looked like spring had sprung as the blonde presenter appeared on screen – and viewers seemed to agree.

One said Kate looked like a “bright bundle of joy”.

Kate Garraway wore a £295 blouse to host Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway wear on Good Morning Britain today?

Kate wore a gorgeous designer blouse to host GMB today.

And, after a bit of digging, fashion blogger Elle of Fashion You Really Want exclusively told ED! where it’s from.

Although we should warn you, us mere mortals may have to dig pretty deep to be able to afford it!

Elle revealed it’s called Flossie and it’s by designer Tabitha Webb.

It costs £295 and is available for pre-order now for delivery in 21 days.

I loved the blouse. Gingham for spring and summer adds a sense of effortless elegance.

You can get it in sizes small, medium and large.

Elle reviled: “I loved the blouse. Gingham for spring and summer adds a sense of effortless elegance.”

The Tabitha Webb site reveals the blouse’s neck tie is removable and adds that it’s made from 100% silk.

“Our new Flossie shirt is here and we love her,” the blurb reads.

“With a gorgeous frill on the collar and cuffs, this is just the dream shirt for any occasion.”

The designer number is available in small, medium and large (Credit: Tabitha Webb)

What did viewers say about the blouse?

Viewers loved it and will no doubt be thanking Elle after asking in their droves where it was from.

“Your outfit is lovely Kate – where did you get it from?” asked one.

“Where is Kate’s gorgeous blouse from? Loving the show today,” another commented.

“Kate, where did you get that blouse from today?” another asked.

He added: “My wife has done nothing but fawn over it all morning. That means she wants it!”

“Kate looks so gorgeous this morning, like a bright bundle of joy!” another commented.

They added: “Very important to dress up your mood!”

Did anyone not like it?

Of course, you can’t pleased everyone all of the time, and naturally some didn’t like the Flossie blouse.

“Have Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard been watching Wandavision – are we back in the 80s? Think I need to look around in the wardrobe for something retro,” one viewer commented.

Another was less kind.

“Oh Kate, what are you wearing today? Why did you agree? You are not ready to be grannified!” they declared.

Another meanie asked: “Why has Kate come to work in her PJs?”

