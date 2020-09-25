GMB host Kate Garraway has opened up about husband Derek Draper’s “tough week”.

Derek has been in hospital for the past six months as a result of contracting coronavirus back in March.

Earlier today (September 25) on Good Morning Britain, Kate gave an update on her husband’s condition.

Kate Garraway has given an update on husband Derek’s condition (Credit: Splash News)

What did GMB host Kate Garraway say about Derek?

It came at the end of an interview with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Kate and co-host Ben Shephard were wrapping up the interview when the former PM sent his best wishes to Kate and Derek.

He said: “Kate, my best wishes to you and Derek as always. I know how brave you are being.”

Read more: Princess Eugenie announces her pregnancy

The GMB host replied: “Thank you very much Gordon and thank you for all of your support as well.”

Kate then turned to Ben and revealed: “It’s been a tough week for Derek actually.”

Yeah it has been a tough week but it is Friday and we look forward.

Ben pressed: “Has it?”

Kate replied: “Yeah it has been a tough week but it is Friday and we look forward.”

Ben optimistically responded: “He’s still here and we’re still smiling.”

Kate’s husband Derek has been in hospital for six months as a result of contracting coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

What’s the latest on Derek’s condition?

Derek contracted COVID-19 back in March.

He was hospitalised and put into a medically-induced coma, which lasted for 13 weeks.

Derek woke in July, but he is yet to regain full consciousness.

Kate has revealed that Derek’s recovery will be a slow process.

Read more: Take our reader survey and you could WIN a £250 Amazon voucher

The virus “attacked everything” and left him with clots in his lungs and holes in his heart.

It has also made him diabetic.

The coronavirus complications are so severe that Kate has been warned that Derek may never recover from the damage it has done to his body.

It was recently revealed that Kate has been visiting Derek and medics have been playing Good Morning Britain into his hospital room.

It’s hoped that the sound of his wife’s voice may rouse Derek and help him to fully wake up.

Kate opened up to Ben on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers’ favourite Kate has been widely praised – by fans of the show and her co-hosts – for her resilience as she returned to work.

She’s been hailed an “utter inspiration” by Susanna Reid.

Kate and Derek share two adorable kids, Darcey and Billy, together.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.