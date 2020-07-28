Kate Garraway reveals 'tough' visit to see husband Derek in hospital

Kate Garraway has revealed it was "tough" to see her husband Derek Draper as he remains in hospital.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

He is now free of the killer virus, however his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

On Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Kate said she visited Derek in hospital yesterday.

What did Kate Garraway say about her husband?

She said: "I did go and see Derek yesterday. It was a tough visit. He's had a tough couple of weeks. It's just frustrating.

"It's Billy's [her son] actual birthday today so I think I was extra emotional because you think about the day he was born.

"Derek's involvement [that day] and how much Derek would like to be present.

"But what the doctor said to me is, 'Sometimes Kate, a day when nothing has gone backwards and nothing has gone wrong is a positive day.'

"It's a stable day. It's just I'm desperate for a step forward I think.

"But it's always lovely to see him and it's wonderful to have the chance to do that."

Kate and Ben then wished her son Billy a happy birthday.

Earlier this month, Kate threw Billy a birthday party.

However, she admitted it was emotional without Derek being there.

She revealed her son will have another birthday party when Derek gets better.

She said on the show: "Because the situation of his dad being in hospital, he's having four birthdays. The first one was with his friends on Saturday.

"Bill absolutely loved it. It was emotional of course but I said we’re going to do it all again when dad gets better."

Meanwhile, Kate also revealed that Derek's nurses have been putting GMB on for him.

Kate said on GMB earlier this month: "They’ve got a TV and they’re putting it on this morning, obviously we don’t know what he can hear or see.

"They didn’t realise I was on air yesterday, but they’re going to put it on today and see if there’s any reaction. We’re trying anything at the moment."

