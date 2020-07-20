Kate Garraway plans to throw another birthday party for son when husband Derek is better

TV's Kate Garraway has said her son Billy will have another birthday party when her husband Derek Draper gets better.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

He is now free of the killer virus, however, his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

Kate Garraway said Billy will have another birthday party when her husband Derek Draper gets better (Credit: ITV)

At the weekend, Kate threw Billy a party to celebrate his 11th birthday but admitted it was "emotional" without Derek.

What did Kate say?

She said on Monday's Good Morning Britain: "Because the situation of his dad being in hospital, he's having four birthdays. The first one was with his friends on Saturday.

"Bill absolutely loved it. He was completely overwhelmed. It was emotional of course but I said we’re going to do it all again when dad gets better."

Kate threw Billy a party at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Kate also revealed her I'm A Celebrity co-star Roman Kemp joined the celebrations.

Roman joined the bash!

Roman helped make the party a success alongside his dad Martin Kemp.

Billy's party was camp-themed so Roman got into his jungle attire.

I said we’re going to do it all again when dad gets better.

He shared a photo to Instagram showing himself alongside Kate at her home.

Roman said: "So nice to see my amazing jungle mate @kategarraway for Bill’s birthday!

"Got back into my jungle kit for some camping and nerf wars (Kate did tell me I need to let the outfit go now...) happy birthday bill!"

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass also attended the party with her three children Hero, Ava and Apollo to show support to her friend Kate.

Last week, Kate said she may be able to visit Derek in hospital for the first time since March.

She said on GMB: "I might be able to go and visit Derek after the show today and in fact the nurses are going to put Good Morning Britain for him today.

"They’ve got a TV and they’re putting it on this morning, obviously we don’t know what he can hear or see.

"They didn’t realise I was on air yesterday, but they’re going to put it on today and see if there’s any reaction. We’re trying anything at the moment."

