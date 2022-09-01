Kate Garraway reveals she suffered accident in intensive care: ‘I was in agony’

Kate Garraway revealed an unfortunate accident in latest news while on GMB today.

The star was chatting with Ben Shephard when he called her out for her rather bulky choice of footwear.

As the camera panned down, viewers saw that Kate was wearing trainers underneath the desk.

Kate burst into laughter, and told Ben she had managed to get away with her choice of footwear for “weeks” before Ben was in the studio.

Sharing her reason for wearing trainers, Kate explained she had suffered a foot injury while in hospital.

Ben Shephard poked fun at Kate Garraway on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news

Explaining she was carrying ‘some kit through intensive care,’ she said: “I whacked my foot on one of those tables.”

“I was in absolute agony,” she admitted.”I wanted to cry but everyone around me was so seriously ill, I had to go ‘No, I’m fine!’ Because I felt so guilty!

“So I said nothing and went to the toilet and cried.”

She added that it’s been a difficult few weeks, and told viewers she hopes to be “back in court shoes” by the time the country gets “a new leader of the Conservative party”.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek continues health battle

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a tough few weeks for Kate.

She and her hubby, Derek, will be celebrating 17 years of marriage on September 10.

However, it’s not all good news. Kate is believed to be “devastated” that Derek’s health woes may stop the pair from celebrating together.

Kate Garraway had an unfortunate accident recently (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Derek, 55, was rushed to hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

Kate later revealed that Derek’s kidneys had become infected. As a result, according to reports, he was forced to undergo routine surgery on his kidneys a couple of weeks ago.

A source spoke to Closer and shared: “Kate knows he may be in hospital, but fears doctors could potentially advise her to stay at home.”

“The anniversary has been hanging over Kate’s head for a while now and she had initially hoped it would be something to look forward to, and even try to lift everyone’s spirits- especially Derek’s,” they added.

ED! contacted reps for Kate for comment.

Read more: Ben Shephard and wife’s touching gesture to Kate Garraway amid Derek’s Covid battle

What do you think of this story? Head on over to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.