Ben Shephard and wife’s touching gesture to Kate Garraway amid Derek’s Covid battle

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway aren’t just colleagues, they’re also close friends.

Kate’s had a very difficult few years following her husband Derek Draper’s health struggles.

Derek contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of the global pandemic in March 2020. He remained in hospital for a year and is on a very long and complicated road to recovery.

Kate has spent her time juggling her GMB duties with trying to care for Derek.

Her co-star, Ben, has seen her struggling and has made sure to be there for his close pal both on and off camera.

Kate Garraway reveals Ben Shephard support

Back at the end of 2020, Kate revealed that Ben and his wife, Annie, were bringing her food packages in a bid to ease her stress.

“Annie did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious,” she said on GMB at the time.

Referring to her 14-year-old daughter, Kate went on: “Darcey is like, ‘When is Annie coming again?'”

Ben then replied: “It was a pre-emptive strike because we wanted to make sure that if we do go over there the larder cannot be bare.”

Ben has been a rock for Kate ever since Derek’s health woes began.

Kate has praised Ben numerous times, and also shared that the pair have a very close bond.

She said back in 2020: “It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me… But this year has been another level… He has been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Derek’s battle is far from over.

He recently returned home from hospital following a ‘life-threatening’ battle with sepsis.

At the time, Kate took to Twitter to thank fans and viewers for their support.

“Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world,” she wrote.

“I’ve been off GMB and Smooth Radio as Derek’s health took an unexpected and frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care and fighting for his life – again.”

