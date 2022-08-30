Kate Garraway ‘fears she’ll be forced to spent wedding anniversary apart’ from husband Derek

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper are set to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary next month.

However, the Good Morning Britain star is reportedly fearful that she may not be able to celebrate the occasion with Derek due to his recent health setbacks.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek are set to celebrate 17 years together (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek continues health battle

GMB star Kate and Derek will be celebrating 17 years of marriage on September 10.

However, Kate is reportedly “devastated” that she may not be able to celebrate the big day with Derek as he continues to struggle with his health.

Earlier this month, Derek, 55, was rushed to hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

In a health update, it was revealed that Derek’s kidneys had become infected.

The former political advisor was forced to undergo routine surgery on his kidneys a couple of weeks ago.

Derek has had numerous health setbacks over the last year (Credit: ITV)

‘Derek’s health is so volatile’

A source spoke to Closer about Kate and Derek’s upcoming anniversary – and Kate’s alleged fears for it.

“Their wedding anniversary is just days away and with Derek’s health so volatile, Katie is devastated that they may not be able to celebrate together at home,” they claimed.

“Kate knows he may be in hospital, but fears doctors could potentially advise her to stay at home,” they continued.

“The anniversary has been hanging over Kate’s head for a while now and she had initially hoped it would be something to look forward to, and even try to life everyone’s spirits- especially Derek’s,” they added.

The source then went on to say that Kate is hoping for some good news before the big day.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Rob paid tribute to Kate last week (Credit: ITV)

Kate gets some good news

Last week saw Kate recieve some more positive news.

It was announced last week that her documentary, Caring For Derek, has been nominated for a National Television Award.

After the news broke, Kate’s GMB co-host, Rob Rinder, paid tribute to her.

“I just want to say, you model the possibility against a backdrop of darkness. Of being light in every sense,” he said to her.

“I’m so proud of you today. Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek being shortlisted for a National TV Award and your capacity to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity, just makes me proud to know you,” he continued.

“Oh, that’s so lovely,” an overwhelmed Kate responded.

Caring For Derek is available to watch on ITV Hub.

