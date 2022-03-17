ITV announces Kate Garraway’s huge new career step away from her GMB role

Kate Garraway is set to take a big career step that’s not attached to her role on Good Morning Britain, ITV has revealed.

Hot on the heels of Kate taking over from Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, she’s landed herself another ITV job.

And the network has said that it couldn’t be more delighted for Kate.

Kate Garraway is taking a huge career step away from Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway lands new ITV show

GMB presenter Kate has landed her own brand-new ITV series, it has been revealed.

Garraway’s Good Stuff will air on Saturday mornings on the network, starting this spring.

The show is a new lifestyle magazine show for Saturday mornings, presented by the much-loved Good Morning Britain presenter.

Read more: Ranvir Singh reacts as her GMB replacement is announced

A statement from ITV said the show will initially run for 22 60-minute episodes.

Kate will be “joined by friends and celebrities as she starts the weekend in style”.

Topics up for discussion on the show will include the latest health and wellbeing tips as well as what to cook for your Saturday night TV dinner.

Three new shows will also air this summer on ITV on Sunday mornings.

Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show, with chef and musician Big Zuu, kicks things off.

This will be followed by Vick Hope’s own show, then Katie Piper’s topical chat show.

A statement from ITV said the show will initially run for 22 60-minute episodes (Credit: Splash News)

ITV ‘delighted’ as it reveals Kate’s new show

Head of ITV Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said she was “delighted” with the new line-up.

“I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this spring.

Read more: GMB viewers want show regular banned as he ‘shows his true colours’

“The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead.”

I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this spring.

The shows are being produced by Cactus TV and CEO Amanda Ross also admitted her delight at the news.

“These four very different hosts guarantee us all an exciting summer of variety on ITV weekend mornings. We couldn’t be more delighted!” she declared.

Kate will juggle this new role in conjunction with her GMB and Life Stories duties for ITV.

When will the new shows air?

The announcement reveals the new shows will air this spring and summer on ITV.

However, exact timings and what they will replace in the schedules is yet to be announced.

So will you be tuning in? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.