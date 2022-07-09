Kate Garraway’s appearance on TV today (July 9) sparked the same question from fans, days after she admitted husband Derek had taken a “downturn“.

Earlier this week, Kate revealed that Derek was sadly back in hospital suffering from Long COVID.

It came after his hospitalisation with the virus in March 2020, and his ongoing recovery at home, where he needs round-the-clock care.

Kate Garraway had fans lusting over her outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway details husband Derek’s ‘downturn’

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said, MailOnline reports.

“In terms of COVID, I mean when Derek got COVID there was no vaccine there was no treatment there were a lot of challenges.”

Read more: Kate Garraway issues ‘urgent’ plea on Twitter over husband Derek

“Now we have those things so on that level yes it’s not gone away,” added Kate.

Bold and ‘beautiful’ on Garraway’s Good Stuff

Looking spritely on daytime TV earlier today (July 8), fans were quick to comment on Kate’s appearance.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

She looked beautiful in a bold blue and pink floral suit, which she teamed with a lighter blue camisole, for her show Garraway’s Good Stuff.

Where is the suit from? My wife loves it.

Bill Bailey was a guest today, with guests also enjoying a delicious-looking halloumi burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate fans want to know one thing…

The outfit certainly commanded the attention of her fans, who all made the same comment and asked the same question.

“May I also ask where your suit is from? You look stunning!” declared one.

“Love your suit Kate, please tell us where it’s from,” another pleaded.

“Where is the suit from? My wife loves it,” said another Kate fan.

“I love you in that suit,” said another.

“Love your suit, where’s it from?” asked another.

“Where is your gorgeous suit from today? I love it,” said another.

However, sadly for fans of Kate, she is yet to reveal where it’s from – and ED! can’t find it online either!

Do you know where Kate’s suit is from? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.