Kate Garraway reveals Robert Rinder’s gesture during ‘darkest of times’ amid Derek illness

GMB star Kate Garraway today revealed how supportive her good friend Robert Rinder has been during her “darkest times” amid her husband Derek‘s illness.

Taking to Twitter this morning (Tuesday 23 August), the presenter shared Robert’s kindness with her followers.

One fan tweeted the presenter, praising her pairing with Rob on Good Morning Britain today.

Rob’s tribute to Kate on Good Morning Britain today was a tearjerker (Credit: ITV)

The user wrote: “@RobbieRinder @kategarraway lovely to see you both – great combination. Rob Rinder had me in tears when he was speaking to Kate! Kate how is Derek? Hope he is improving.”

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Quote-tweeting them, Kate replied, saying: “He’s an #angel isn’t he – first time hosting with my good friend @RobbieRinder who many might not know has privately been incredibly supportive in the darkest of times & it’s an absolute privilege to watch his brilliant mind and compassion in action on @GMB.”

He’s an #angel isn’t he – first time hosting with my good friend @RobbieRinder who many might not know has privately been incredibly supportive in the darkest of times & it’s an absolute privilege to watch his brilliant mind and compassion in action on @GMB https://t.co/zkPlR5iQi2 — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) August 23, 2022

Kate’s followers flooded her timeline with praise for both her and Robert.

One said: “How lovely to hear. I’m not surprised. Having watched Mr. Rinder in several programmes & his episode of ‘Who do you think you are’, it has always been obvious how caring he is. We need more people like Mr. Rinder in the media & politics. I hope that your Derek is getting better.”

Another added: “This is a great duo. I have always loved Kate. I adore Rob, he is perfect as the co-host on GMB, he’s actually perfect in everything he does. GMB has never been the same since Piers [Morgan] left, this partnership on a permanent basis could turn it all around.”

A third wrote: “Thank God for great friends,” and added a smiley face emoji.

And a fourth tweeted: “He only said what we all think Kate! Love you loads!!”

Robert Rinder tribute to Kate

A visibly emotional Rob paid a wonderful tribute to Kate on the show, calling her ‘sunshine in human form’.

Rob gushed about how proud he is of his friend (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

He told her: “I just want to say, you model the possibility against a backdrop of darkness. Of being light in every sense.”

The presenter then added: “I’m going to use language from my grandma, I’m kvelling. I’m so proud of you today. Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek being shortlisted for a National TV Award and your capacity to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity, just makes me proud to know you.”

And overwhelmed Kate said: “Oh, that’s so lovely.”

No, you’re crying.

Could Rob be our friend, please?

