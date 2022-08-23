Kate Garraway smiling on GMB today
TV

GMB viewers insist today’s presenters are ‘perfect combo’ as they issue plea

A dynamic duo

By Robyn Duffy
| Updated:

GMB viewers have issued a plea to ITV today to keep Robert Rinder as a permanent host after deeming both Robert and Kate Garraway the ‘perfect combo’.

Robert Rinder and Kate Garraway hosting GMB today
Fans want Robert Rinder to become a permanent GMB host (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to express their love for the pairing.

One fan said: “I’m loving watching you guys this morning. Two compassionate, caring people, perfect combo.”

Best combination so far!

Another expressed: “Have to love @RobbieRinder and @kategarraway together on @GMB. Probably the best combo they have!”

Loving this @RobbieRinder and @kategarraway combo!” declared another viewer. 

Robert Rinder even posted a selfie of the pair on his Twitter this morning.

Fans replied with support and compliments for Robert and Kate.

“What a fantastic team! Best combination so far!” said one Twitter user.

Another expressed: “Such a fantastic duo on GMB. Both of you have such a genuine and beautiful soul. Fun and laughter is just what most of us need.”

Robert Rinder on GMB

Many also made a plea to ITV and GMB for the barrister to remain as a permanent host.

@GMB could you please make @RobbieRinder your permanent male presenter? He’s a breath of fresh air. Totally unbiased and massively respectful of everyone. Nothing needs saying about @kategarraway. She’s always fabulous. Thanks,” said one viewer.

Robert Rinder and Kate Garraway hosting GMB today
Viewers thought the pair were a ‘perfect combo’ and loved the fun and laughter they brought to the show today (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “This is a great duo. I have always loved Kate. I adore Rob; he is perfect as the co-host on GMB. He’s actually perfect in everything he does.”

“GMB has never been the same since Piers [Morgan] left. This partnership on a permanent basis could turn it all around,” they continued. 

“@GMB slightly in love with @RobbieRinder he is the way forward, so refreshing and straight to the point, asking the questions we all want to hear the answers to! Permanent job for the judge, please.”
Absolutely loving Rob Rinder on GMB! Someone with a real view of what people are feeling and seeing today!! Can he just replace Richard Madely on a permanent basis, please? That would be great!” stated another Twitter user. 

