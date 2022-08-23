GMB viewers insist today’s presenters are ‘perfect combo’ as they issue plea

GMB viewers have issued a plea to ITV today to keep Robert Rinder as a permanent host after deeming both Robert and Kate Garraway the ‘perfect combo’.
GMB today
Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to express their love for the pairing.
One fan said: “I’m loving watching you guys this morning. Two compassionate, caring people, perfect combo.”
Best combination so far!
Another expressed: “Have to love @RobbieRinder and @kategarraway together on @GMB. Probably the best combo they have!”
“Loving this @RobbieRinder and @kategarraway combo!” declared another viewer.
Robert Rinder even posted a selfie of the pair on his Twitter this morning.
Chance made us colleagues. But the fun and laughter made us friends.
@GMB pic.twitter.com/USKc8xKC2k
— Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) August 23, 2022
Fans replied with support and compliments for Robert and Kate.
“What a fantastic team! Best combination so far!” said one Twitter user.
Another expressed: “Such a fantastic duo on GMB. Both of you have such a genuine and beautiful soul. Fun and laughter is just what most of us need.”
Robert Rinder on GMB
Many also made a plea to ITV and GMB for the barrister to remain as a permanent host.
“@GMB could you please make @RobbieRinder your permanent male presenter? He’s a breath of fresh air. Totally unbiased and massively respectful of everyone. Nothing needs saying about @kategarraway. She’s always fabulous. Thanks,” said one viewer.
Another said: “This is a great duo. I have always loved Kate. I adore Rob; he is perfect as the co-host on GMB. He’s actually perfect in everything he does.”
“GMB has never been the same since Piers [Morgan] left. This partnership on a permanent basis could turn it all around,” they continued.
