Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway is under fire from viewers today after making a remark about Keir Starmer.

Labour leader Keir was seen enjoying some time off yesterday at Wimbledon.

It just so happened to be the day that Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and sent the country into meltdown.

Angela Rayner appeared on GMB on Friday where she faced questions about Keir’s activities from Kate.

“It looks like he’s not in there tackling what people are worrying about,” said Kate, referencing pictures of Keir at Wimbledon. “He’s having fun, that’s the criticism.”

“I disagree with that. Keir Starmer spoke to the British public yesterday. He put forward what Labour’s plans are for the economy,” replied Angela.

Kate came under fire from viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers rage at Kate Garraway

“Kier Starmer is entitled to go to events as well, outside of doing TV interviews. I don’t think the British public see that as him not doing the job.”

Viewers rushed to social media to share their opinions, with the majority siding with Angela.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues ‘urgent’ plea on Twitter over husband Derek

“I can’t believe @kategarraway asked this. How dare he go to the tennis hey. At Least Ben [Shephard] put her right at end of the interview,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

A second said: “Absolutely shocking from Kate.”

“It’s a free society, a time for work, and time for fun,” said a third viewer.

Good Morning Britain viewers rushed to hit back at Kate’s remark (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

A fourth tweeted: “Awful questioning labour are not in government they don’t pick the Tory leader so what is the problem of KS going to the tennis what on earth was he supposed to do?”

Another hit back: “What a ridiculous statement from Kate who clearly is not cut out for this type of interview.”

However, others agreed with Kate as one said: “Getting on with job watching tennis if that’s the case then give us a job.”

Meanwhile, what do you think of Kate’s remark? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.