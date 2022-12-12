Kate Garraway gives tough update on husband Derek’s health woes

Kate Garraway has offered an update on husband Derek Draper’s health woes on Good Morning Britain today.

Derek has been battling the after-effects of Covid-19 after initially having the disease back in 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital, some of it in a coma, and has since been receiving round-the-clock care as he battles long Covid.

Presenter Kate Garraway opened up about Derek’s health on GMB today as he continues to battle Long Covid (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway update on husband

Kate has now revealed that there’s a lengthy wait for long Covid care.

Today’s GMB saw Kate and co-host Richard Madeley host live from Whiston Hospital, to see the pressures the NHS is facing first-hand.

Kate said about Derek today: “I know with my own experience with Derek… finally got into the Long Covid clinic after a year-and-a-half to an amazing, amazing group of people that are working on the impact of Covid damage.

“They said ‘we’re going to get you into this person, that person, we’re going to take action.’

Derek Draper is battling the after-effects of Covid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The appointments have now come through for (20)23 and (20)24.”

Richard said: “You’re joking?”

Kate continued: “So you’re talking about four years from the original impact. And that’s the pressure.

“And we’re grateful for the appointments.”

Earlier this month, Kate appeared on Lorraine to discuss Derek’s health.

Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway hosted Good Morning Britain from Whiston Hospital today (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper health woes

Back in October, Kate revealed that Derek was back in hospital after developing sepsis.

Speaking on Lorraine this month, Kate explained: “It is a long onslaught. I can see he has better days, he has worse days. He’s thankfully at home now.”

“It’s been a long battle to get him back home again. I think it’s very tough on him and it’s very tough on the people around me, actually.

“All jokes aside, Ben [Shephard], for all his unbelievable cheek, has been extraordinary.”

Kate Garraway on Lorraine

Kate then added: “I can’t help but think, you Lorraine, all the people around me, must be fed up to the back teeth.

“And that is the problem, I think if you are caring or if you have a long-term situation like Derek has.

“It doesn’t go away quickly and the fight goes on.”

Derek was taken to hospital in March 2020 with Covid. He then went into a coma.

In April 2021, Derek returned to their family home and has received care from professionals ever since.

