Ben Shephard brands Kate Garraway ‘beacon of hope’ as he discusses her ongoing struggles amid Derek woes

Kate Garraway has been branded a “beacon of hope” by her GMB co-star Ben Shephard in latest news.

The Good Morning Britain duo have been working together on the show for years, and the pair have grown very close as a result of their working relationship.

Kate has been having a tough couple of years following the hospitalisation of her husband, Derek Draper, in 2020.

Opening up about Kate’s journey, Ben said that Kate is a “superhero” considering the amount of responsibilities she juggles on a daily basis.

TV stars Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard are close friends on and off GMB (Credit; Splashnews)

Kate Garraway news

“She is a superhero,” he told OK! Magazine. “What she’s managing to do and how she’s managing to hold the family together and do everything she can to help Derek and her children, is incredible.

“We share texts quite regularly and she’ll tell me about the crazy things that are going on in her life. Darcey [her 16-year-old daughter] has just done her GCSEs and how Kate’s holding down a job and keeping the family afloat is miraculous.”

Ben admitted he doesn’t know how “she does it and still maintains this extraordinary positivity”.

Branding her a “beacon of hope for so many people in so many ways,” Ben said he knows how hard “she is having to work just to stay on top of everything that is going on”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month (October), Kate beat out the likes of Kelsey Parker, Paddy and Christine McGuinness, Julia Bradbury, and Katie Price at the NTAs.

As a result, she won her second gong in as many years.

Kate took home the award for Best Authored Documentary thanks to Caring For Derek, which aired back in February. At the time, the documentary was praised by critics and fans alike for its honest depiction of Kate’s personal life and carers.

Kate Garraway and her daughter at the NTAs where the GMB star took home an award (Credit: Splashnews)

When accepting the award, Kate admitted: “Well I really didn’t expect this. So, the mercy of that is that this is going to be brief as I have very little prepared. I’ve got my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents all the family.

“We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in the hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.”

Kate added: “I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something which actually is touched in all the incredible documentaries, about care.

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a crisis of love. The professional carers are extraordinary, the millions who care for who they love are extraordinary.”

Read more: Ben Shephard calls out Kate Garraway’s habit on GMB: ‘She knows it really upsets me’

The NTAs 2022 is available to watch on ITV Hub now, and GMB airs weekdays on ITV1 at 6am.

What do you think of Ben’s comments about Kate? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.