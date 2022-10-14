NTAs viewers ‘in tears’ over Kate Garraway’s gesture to Tom Parker’s widow after win

NTAs viewers were left in tears over Kate Garraway and her gesture to Tom Parker‘s widow during last night’s show (Thursday, October 13).

Kate’s heartwarming gesture came after she picked up an award for her documentary, Caring for Derek, last night.

Kate Garraway at NTAs

Last night’s NTAs saw Kate pick up her second gong in as many years.

The 55-year-old won the award for Best Authored Documentary thanks to Caring For Derek, which aired back in February.

Caring for Derek documented Kate’s husband Derek Draper‘s return home following a year in hospital with Covid.

Caring for Derek came out on top ahead of documentaries by the likes of Kelsey Parker, Paddy and Christine McGuinness, Julia Bradbury, and Katie Price.

However, it wasn’t Kate’s win that caught the eyes of viewers – it was what she did as soon as the result was announced.

The Good Morning Britain star looked stunned as her documentary won.

Kate instantly got to her feet and rushed over to Tom’s widow, Kesley, wrapping her up in a big hug.

The pair embraced for quite some time, before Kate headed up on stage to collect the award.

Kate and Kelsey’s hug at NTAs

Upon seeing the sweet moment between Kate and Kelsey, a number of viewers took to Twitter to gush over it.

“Kate hugging Kelsey after being shocked she had won, shows what type of person she is. Show some compassion,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kate running straight over to hug Kelsey [crying emoji] that’s her all over. Such a lovely person,” another said.

“Kate hugging Kelsey… I’m crying now,” a third wrote.

“Seeing Kate Garraway and Tom Parker’s wife hug literally broke my heart,” another tweeted.

“Bless the sweet @Being_Kelsey. My heart absolutely goes out to Kate Garraway, but Tom was my winner,” a fifth tweeted.

Alongside crying face emojis, one added: “That hug between Kate and Kelsey.”

Kate talks Caring for Derek

Taking to the stage to accept the award, Kate confessed that she wasn’t expecting to win.

“Well I really didn’t expect this,” she said. “So, the mercy of that is that this is going to be brief as I have very little prepared.”

She then continued, saying: “I’ve got my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents all the family.

“We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.”

Kate then went on to thank her husband for his “incredible fighting spirit”.

“I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something which actually is touched in all the incredible documentaries, about care,” she said.

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a crisis of love. The professional carers are extraordinary, the millions who care for who they love are extraordinary.”

