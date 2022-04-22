Kate Garraway became “overwhelmed” today as she met a nurse who looked after her husband Derek Draper while he was in hospital battling Covid.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate was interviewing legendary children’s writer Michael Rosen about his long battle with coronavirus.

Michael was in intensive care for 48 days with the virus and today reunited with one of the nurses who looked after him.

Kate met a nurse who looked after her husband Derek in hospital on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Beth, a nurse from Great Ormond Street Hospital, appeared on the show and revealed she also looked after Kate’s husband Derek during the pandemic.

Read more: GMB viewers left distracted by Kate Garraway’s appearance as they issue plea

Derek spent more than a year in hospital after initially contracting Covid in March 2020.

He is still battling the after-effects of the virus and receives round-the-clock care at home.

Michael was looked after by Beth when he battled Covid in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate asked Beth: “I have to ask you on a personal note, because you cared for Michael and Derek was two beds away [from Michael], did you care for him?”

Beth replied: “I would have done yeah.”

Kate said: “Oh my God, that is amazing. Thank you so much by the way.”

Beth added: “We did everything that we could. We put our all into it.”

GMB’s Kate hugged and thanked Beth for looking after Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband

Kate admitted: “Thank you so much, that is amazing. Gosh I feel quite… I don’t know if I can leap up and hug you but I’m going to.”

She then asked: “Are we allowed to? We’re allowed to hug now aren’t we?”

Kate got up and hugged Beth as she thanked her again.

Kate’s co-host Richard Bacon admitted: “Even just sitting here witnessing this is quite overwhelming.”

Kate admitted she felt “overwhelmed” by meeting Beth (Credit: ITV)

Kate also admitted she felt overwhelmed, telling Beth: “I haven’t met anybody at all or seen the faces of anybody from that time.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“Thank you on behalf of Derek and for everybody you looked after.”

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.