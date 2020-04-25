The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Kate Garraway going through 'hardest' time as husband battles coronavirus

The Good Morning Britain star said it was an 'extremely worrying time'

By Entertainment Daily
Kate Garraway has said the last couple of weeks have been "the hardest of my life" as her husband Derek Draper battles the coronavirus.

Derek, 52, was admitted to hospital more than three weeks ago and Good Morning Britain star Kate has now told fans he is still in a critical condition.

Opening up in a moving blog on her Club Garraway site, she said: "You may have seen the news over the last couple of weeks and seen that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19.

"I am afraid that he remains in a critical condition and is very ill.

"It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life."

Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance. None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio) . I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not , so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love

Kate thanks the NHS

Kate, 52, thanked the NHS for everything they have done.

She said it was "only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far".

"It is so difficult to find the right words because 'thank you' alone just doesn't seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would want to also if he could," said the star, who has also been updating fans on Instagram.

The star - who has son Billy, 10, and daughter Darcey, 14, with Derek – said messages from fans had "meant the world".

The couple have two children together (Splash News)

"In quieter moments I am reading all of your messages and they are so comforting and wonderful to read," she said.

Describing the coronavirus as "horrific", the presenter sent love and support to everyone else "going through this torture".

"You are not alone," she said.

"We must all stand together and support each other and I am praying to be able to be talking with you soon with some positive news."

Coping when a loved one is ill

Kate also discussed how to cope when a loved one is seriously ill, saying when it happens it is "absolutely unbearable and terrible".

She said: "Some of the things which have helped me, in the midst of the worst stress and anxiety are: staying grounded in the present moment..."

"...trying to remember to take care of myself even though I haven't felt like it, to stay strong for Derek and my family..."

"...accepting help from others (something I usually find hard!) and doing some practical things to distract myself and feel like I am moving forward."

"There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's OK too," she said.

"This is an absolutely heart-breaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005.

