Kate Garraway's husband Derek 'still critical' as he battles coronavirus

Kate Garraway has joined millions of us clapping for the NHS this evening, updating her social media followers on her husband Derek Draper, as his battle with coronavirus continues.

Kate Garraway says there is hope for husband Derek as he fights coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

'Brave'

She wrote on Instagram: "Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed.

"If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them.

He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.

"Shift after endlessly long shift, bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

"None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.

Hope

"Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this.

"I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com.

'Stand together'

"I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not.

"So let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!!

"Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love."

Kate has been understandably quiet on social media recently, only posting last Friday after clapping for the NHS as she explained Derek was still critically ill.

On April 9, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a similar post, explaining she had an extra reason to be clapping.

News broke on Friday, April 3, that Derek had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Kate also had mild symptoms and was self-isolating at home with the couple's two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, eight.

Kate Garraway's husband is in intensive care with coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

Derek had actually been in hospital since the Monday (March 30).

Sick with worry

A source at the time said Kate was "sick with worry" about her husband.

"This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health. He is intensive care battling coronavirus and she is beside herself," a source said.

"Kate has symptoms herself too but they are mild so she is self-isolating at home with the kids,"

Intensive care

“She is obviously off TV too. Everyone at GMB is so worried for her," the source concluded.

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news of Derek's hospitalisation with a brief statement.

"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," it read.

'Strict isolation'

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.

Kate told Dr Hilary of her concerns (Credit: ITV)

"Kate hasn’t been tested, however, she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday," it said.

As a result, Kate was on "strict isolation with her children at home".

Mixing with Prince Charles

Last month, Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles.

She met him at a Prince's Trust event just days before he was diagnosed with the virus.

No symptoms

Kate said: "I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he'd stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince's Trust."

She added at the time: "I don't have any symptoms, so I'm not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He's a man that meets a lot of people."

