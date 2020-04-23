Kate Garraway's husband Derek 'still critical' as he battles coronavirus

Kate Garraway has joined millions of us clapping for the NHS this evening, updating her social media followers on her husband Derek Draper, as his battle with coronavirus continues.
'Brave'
She wrote on Instagram: "Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed.
"If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them.
He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.
"Shift after endlessly long shift, bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.
"None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.
Hope
"He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.
"Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this.
"I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com.
'Stand together'
"I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not.
"So let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!!
"Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love."
View this post on Instagram
Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance. None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio) . I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not , so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love
Kate has been understandably quiet on social media recently, only posting last Friday after clapping for the NHS as she explained Derek was still critically ill.
View this post on Instagram
From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk , are keeping my Derek alive , just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. . I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here , which means there is hope. Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief. Thank you, too, to my own little band of “key workers” , the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs , gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It’s such a comfort . We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope
On April 9, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a similar post, explaining she had an extra reason to be clapping.
News broke on Friday, April 3, that Derek had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.
Kate also had mild symptoms and was self-isolating at home with the couple's two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, eight.
Derek had actually been in hospital since the Monday (March 30).
Sick with worry
A source at the time said Kate was "sick with worry" about her husband.
Read more: Kate Garraway revealed fears about coronavirus before husband became ill
"This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health. He is intensive care battling coronavirus and she is beside herself," a source said.
He is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
"Kate has symptoms herself too but they are mild so she is self-isolating at home with the kids,"
The pair are parents to son William and daughter Darcey.
Intensive care
“She is obviously off TV too. Everyone at GMB is so worried for her," the source concluded.
Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news of Derek's hospitalisation with a brief statement.
Read more: UK coronavirus death toll rises
"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," it read.
'Strict isolation'
"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.
Read more: Piers Morgan sends prayers to colleague Kate Garraway
"Kate hasn’t been tested, however, she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday," it said.
As a result, Kate was on "strict isolation with her children at home".
Mixing with Prince Charles
Last month, Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles.
She met him at a Prince's Trust event just days before he was diagnosed with the virus.
No symptoms
Kate said: "I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he'd stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince's Trust."
She added at the time: "I don't have any symptoms, so I'm not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He's a man that meets a lot of people."
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.