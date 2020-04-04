Kate Garraway voiced fears for family before husband was hospitalised with coronavirus

Kate Garraway voiced her concerns for her family just weeks before her husband was hospitalised with coronavirus.

On Friday, April 3, the Good Morning Britain presenter confirmed her partner Derek Draper was in intensive care with the deadly bug.

Kate, who is self-isolating with symptoms, recently said she didn’t want to "tempt fate" but was "worried" for her family amid the outbreak.

Kate Garraway previously voiced her concerns for her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did she say?

The star told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "I don’t want to tempt fate, but so far, I’m good," as she discussed the outbreak.

It’s loved ones that you can’t help but worry for.

"It’s loved ones that you can’t help but worry for. My dad is nearly 85 and my mum is in her late 70s.

"They’re in good health but you don’t want people to start feeling isolated and anxious and closing in on themselves."

This week, it was revealed that Derek was in hospital with COVID-19.

Kate is self-isolating after displaying symptoms (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun that Derek has been in hospital since Monday (March 30).

Kate is said to be "sick with worry" about Derek, who is thought to be seriously ill.

"This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health. He is intensive care battling coronavirus and she is beside herself," a source said.

"Kate has symptoms herself too but they are mild so she is self-isolating at home with the kids."

Intensive care

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news and said Derek remains in intensive care.

"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," a statement said.

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.

"Kate hasn’t been tested, however, she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday."

The couple are parents to son William and daughter Darcey.

Last month, Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles - who recently tested positive.

Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles (Credit: ITV)

Kate said on GMB: "I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he'd stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince's Trust.

"I don't have any symptoms, so I'm not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He's a man that meets a lot of people."

