Kate Garraway reveals GMB colleague’s ‘cervical cancer’ ordeal: ‘Still waiting for the call back’

Kate Garraway has revealed that a GMB colleague is still waiting to hear back following a “cervical cancer” scare.

The Good Morning Britain host revealed the news during this morning’s show (Friday, October 27).

Kate spoke about NHS wait times (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway discusses NHS waiting list

During today’s show, Kate and Adil Ray were discussing NHS waiting list alongside Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith.

It’s estimated that by summer 2024, the NHS waiting list could top eight million. This is down to an extremely large backlog, as well as strikes.

“I think a lot depends on the condition you have, as you know, I’ve had my own issues with health over the past year and I can only speak very positively about my experience. But there are many people who have been waiting far too long,” Iain said.

“Is that because yours was urgent? I feel that a lot of people find that urgent care is still delivered,” Kate then replied.

Kate spoke of a colleague’s cancer scare (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway reveals GMB colleague cancer scare

Kate then went on to reveal that a colleague is still waiting to hear back following a cancer scare.

“Emergency, urgent care, it is the long-term things, which could be, for instance, somebody we know, a colleague here had a suspicious result from her test for cervical cancer, being called back but that was in June and still not heard anything back about the callback,” the ITV star said.

“That is isn’t urgent as in you’re about to drop dead that second but bad things could have happened in that time!” she then said.

“Absolutely and I think particularly on cancer treatments, the waiting lists are incredibly long and far too long,” Iain then added.

Derek was battling an infection recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate shares worrying update on husband Derek

Meanwhile, Kate has recently shared a worrying update on husband Derek.

During an interview with the Express last week during the Best Heroes Awards, she revealed that Derek was battling a “nasty infection”.

“He’s got a really nasty chest infection and a couple of other infections but he is on antibiotics,” she told the publication.

Last month, she told The Sunday Times that Derek is “terribly, terribly depressed”. She then said that “sickness is selfish”.

“Selfish in the sense that it does strip you of your empathy. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me,” she said.

