Kate Garraway shares yet another worrying update on husband Derek as he battles ‘nasty infection’

TV star Kate Garraway has shared another health update regarding her husband Derek Draper.

The 56-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter attended the Best Heroes Awards last night (October 18) with colleagues Ben Shephard, Laura Tobin, and Dr Hilary Jones. The ceremony honoured 11 ordinary people who have helped others in unthinkable situations.

Kate has shared an update regarding her husband’s health (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway husband

During an interview with the Express newspaper on the night, Kate informed fans that her husband Derek is still feeling under the weather.

“He’s got a really nasty chest infection and a couple of other infections but he is on antibiotics,” she shared.

Derek’s infection comes after his tough battle with covid in 2020. The virus affected him so badly that he was rushed to hospital and put in intensive care. Later on, he was put in a coma.

In April 2021, 13 months after he was first rushed to hospital, Derek finally returned home. However, he’s needed a lot of care ever since.

Derek is on antibiotics (Credit: YouTube)

Kate revealed Derek is ‘terribly depressed’

Last month, Kate spoke to The Sunday Times about the realities of caring for her husband. Since Derek requires a lot of care on a daily basis, Kate has admitted that Derek’s lack of progress has impacted them both.

“The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed,” she revealed. Kate remarked that “sickness is selfish,” adding: “Selfish in the sense that it does strip you of your empathy. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me.

“My friends worry that I can’t spend my life forever attached to whether Derek is having a good or bad day, for my own sanity.”

Kate admitted she needs to create “a bit of headspace”. However, she’s never been in a position where her family could say, “‘Well, at least he’s safe now'”.

Read more: Kate Garraway's friends 'worried about her wellbeing as husband Derek takes big step back in health update'

