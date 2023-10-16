Kate Garraway’s friends ‘worried about her wellbeing as husband Derek takes big step back in health update’

Friends of Kate Garraway are “worried about her wellbeing”, it has been reported.

The news comes following claims that husband Derek has taken a “big step back” health-wise.

Derek has reportedly taken a “big step back” healthwise. This sad news has left Kate’s friends feeling “worried” for the star’s wellbeing.

“Sadly Derek’s condition means he’ll often go two steps forward but then take a big leap back. There’s no doubt about it, it’s really affecting Kate,” a source told OK! magazine.

“She looks tired and has lost a lot of weight because of it. Her friends are really worried about her wellbeing. It’s a tough time that keeps getting tougher. Things are really taking their toll,” they then added.

“Kate’s doing amazingly when it comes to her work and attending public appearances on her own. But when she goes home it’s a different story as Derek isn’t progressing at all. Plus, she’s got two kids to care for as well,” they then continued.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Derek is “not great” (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues update on husband Derek

The sad news comes not long after issued an update on Derek’s health at the Pride of Britain Awards.

In a TikTok video uploaded by The Mirror, Kate revealed that Derek was doing “not great”.

“How’s your husband doing?” Kate was asked on the red carpet. “Not great,” she then replied.

“He did want to come to this this year actually. Maybe next year. Maybe the 25th anniversary. Fingers crossed,” she then continued.

When asked who her heroes are, Kate replied saying her husband and her children.

Could Kate and Ben host This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Ben Shephard lined up to ‘save’ hit show?

In other Kate-related news, the GMB star and her co-host, Ben Shephard, are reportedly being lined up to host This Morning.

This Morning, of course, is in chaos following Holly Willoughby‘s exit. Her exit comes just five months after Phillip Schofield’s.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.

“While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm,” they then added.

