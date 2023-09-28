Kate Garraway makes devastating confession about death fear following husband Derek’s setbacks

Kate Garraway has made a devastating confession about her husband Derek Draper‘s health battle.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the Good Morning Britain host, 56, revealed she’s still living with the fear of him dying following a string of setbacks since his horrific Covid ordeal.

She said: “I’d love to be able to tell you that, since Derek has been home, everything has been easy, that the miracle of him being at home has turned the day-to-day challenges into a breeze.

“But because we keep having emergency setbacks and he’s had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us. The unpredictability of his day-to-day condition means we’re living on a rollercoaster.”

Kate, who became a carer for Derek alongside medical professionals, went on to say that she now priorities self-care.

“I’ve been experimenting with ways to take control of my own happiness. I now deliberately carve out time to give myself the gift of doing something that only helps me,” she told the publication.

“It might be only 10 minutes of something physical, such as stretching, pottering in the garden with a mug of tea, or reading something not related to work. And I’ve put some fun girls’ nights in the diary with Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Susanna Reid.”

Derek’s health battle

Derek, 56, contracted Covid in March 2020. He spent 13 months in hospital after being put into an induced coma by doctors.

The former lobbyist was left with long-lasting organ damage and needs round the clock care.

Kate previously explained: “Because of his extreme health needs, he has 24 hour care. Someone has to be awake during the night and someone has to be awake during the day.”

Derek has faced a number of setbacks since he returned home, including in October 2022 after he contracted sepsis.

“Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home,” Kate told The Sun at the time.

“But I remain constantly inspired by those around him – not just for their expertise but for their loving care.”

The couple are parents to children Darcey, 17, and William, 14.

