Fears for ‘exhausted’ Kate Garraway: ’She can’t carry on like this – it’s impacting her health’

In the latest Kate Garraway news, the TV star’s pals have reportedly shared their concerns – claiming she is “barely sleeping so she’s exhausted”.

The GMB presenter has faced heartache in recent years after her husband Derek contracted Covid. He spent 13 months in hospital and is now back at home with wife Kate and their two children, Billy and Darcey.

However, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his ongoing health issues – something Kate has been open about during the ordeal.

And this week, it’s been alleged that it’s taking its toll on Kate – with friends desperately worried for the TV favourite.

Kate Garraway news: TV star ‘exhausted’

A source apparently close to Kate, alleged to New! magazine: “Kate is juggling too many balls. She likes to do everything herself when it comes to caring for Derek and doesn’t want to put the pressure on anyone else.”

The insider then said how Kate “has to accept” that she can’t do it all, adding that she “really needs to take some time out”. The source claimed: “She’s barely sleeping so she’s exhausted and has been working on automatic mode recently.”

Kate Garraway ‘needs a break’ says pal

The source also claimed how Kate’s pals are “rallying around” her – but it’s down to Kate to make that decision.

They said: “It’s at the point now where it’s not even a choice – she must slow down because it’s impacting her health. Kate is exhausted and can’t carry on like this, she needs a break.”

Kate’s representatives had no comment when approached by ED! UK.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate previously spoke about Derek’s “challenging” condition. She went on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast – Journey To Magic – in March 2023.

During the chat, Kate revealed that Derek was “very damaged” – but was making progress. She also said Derek’s health battle was “challenging” on their two children.

The last thing Kate and Derek did pre-Covid

The star also revealed at the time the last thing she did with Derek before he got really ill.

“We went to Disneyland Paris. And I remember as we headed back to get on the train under the tunnel we went into a pharmacy to get some paracetamol or something. And everywhere in French it said ‘no masks all sold out’,” she said.

“I remember Derek and I saying to each other, ‘God they’re taking it really seriously over here’. And then we came back and it was literally about two or three weeks later Derek got sick. And so it was the last thing we did together,” she then added.

