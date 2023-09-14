Kate Garraway hits out at NHS as she reveals husband Derek’s ‘nasty’ health update

Host of Good Morning Britain Kate Garraway has shared a new health update on her husband Derek Draper.

At the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, Derek fell very ill. He was left fighting for his life and with lasting damage to his organs.

Today (September 14), Kate has released a new book, The Strength Of Love. The release focuses on her family’s struggles following Derek’s illness and the uncertain future they’re facing.

‘People are not being taken care of’

During her appearance on GMB today (September 14), Kate updated viewers with the latest surrounding Derek’s health. She said: “He’s had a nasty infection this week that set him back a bit but we’re on the right side of it, so that’s good.”

Kate continued, also taking a stab at the NHS: “There are so many people in the health system trapped in the web of it. People are not being taken care of in a system that’s in trouble.”

‘It is beyond crisis’

This isn’t the first time Kate has been vocal about her husband’s health. While he was seriously ill during the pandemic, the 56-year-old presenter opened up about the realities of being his carer.

With four to five hours of sleep a night, Kate told The Sunday Times that she has not taken a day off since he fell unwell. “Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system,” she said. “We talk about a crisis but it is beyond crisis.”

“It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice,” Kate continued.

Kate breaks down on This Morning

Earlier today, Kate also appeared on This Morning speaking about her book and her husband.

Host Holly Willoughby looked emotional and Kate wiped away a tear as she made an emotional confession about her stricken husband and their trip to see Sir Elton John live in concert.

