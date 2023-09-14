Kate Garraway wipes away tears as she makes emotional confession about husband Derek

Kate Garraway wiped away tears as she made an emotional confession about her husband Derek Draper today (Thursday, September 14).

The star was on This Morning today to discuss her new book – as well as provide an update on Derek.

Kate Garraway issues health update for Derek

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Kate make an appearance. The 56-year-old GMB star was on the show to discuss her new book, as well as husband Derek’s ongoing health battle.

However, towards the end of the interview, things got a little emotional for Kate.

Kate was discussing the moment Elton John dedicated a song to Derek during his recent performance at the O2.

“It was surreal! He [Elton] was thanking all these incredible people and we’d just come back in the room because Derek had had a moment where he just couldn’t cope, and we got him into a dark room and we nearly said ‘we’re going home’, but then we brought him back and had just settled down and suddenly, I mean, watch it [the clip],” Kate said.

Kate Garraway tears up as she talks heartwarming moment with husband Derek

A clip of Elton dedicating his song, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to Derek then played. It proved to be an emotional watch for Kate, Josie, and Holly.

“It was unbelieve, we were all in tears and people around us were in tears…,” Kate said.

“And he [Elton] says ‘I can’t believe they’re here’ because he knew how tight it was on the day, and the wonderful thing about that – and I speak about ‘reaching for the strawberry’, the moment where you find something which lifts you, and when Derek went to sleep that night, he said, ‘I won’t let the sun go down on me…’,” she continued.

“And Elton will never know really how much that meant and all those people in the O2,” Kate then said, getting emotional.

“It keeps us going,” she added, wiping tears away.

Kate’s confessions

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate made a number of heartbreaking confessions.

Speaking about Derek’s health battle, she confessed: “I feel like I’m holding a life in my hands… and I’m just not sure I’m good enough for that really.”

Kate also revealed that Derek is at his “most alive” when the kids are around.

“They are unbelievable… I haven’t really talked about them and they’ve had their own traumas, but that’s not my story to tell, and maybe one day they’ll tell it. I want to protect them in that way, but they’ve been amazing with him in their different ways,” she said.

