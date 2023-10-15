This Morning bosses line up ‘star duo’ Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway to save show

ITV bosses have reportedly lined up a so-called ‘star duo’ Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway to host This Morning as the show faces uncertainty over its future. This comes as Holly Willoughby quit her role on the show this week, after 14 years as presenter.

With the show in turmoil following Holly stepping down and Phillip Schofield’s controversial exit earlier in the year, bosses reportedly have their sights set on the iconic duo – themselves no strangers to daytime TV.

ITV bosses are said to want Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway to host This Morning (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway lined up to host this morning?

According to MailOnline, ITV bosses have lined up Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway to take up hosting duties on the popular entertainment show. Ben and Kate have a long and storied history of working and hosting together, most notably on Good Morning Britain, also for ITV1.

A source told MailOnlne: “Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.”

They continued: “While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm.”

Could This Morning be next for Ben and Kate?

Presenter Holly Willoughby quit This Morning on Tuesday (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Why did Holly Willoughby leave This Morning?

Holly sensationally quit the show Tuesday this week (October 10). This came as the nation learned of a plot to kidnap and murder the presenter – leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Holly addressed her decision to leave in an Instagram post that day, admitting that it was a ‘difficult goodbye’ from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning,” Holly wrote.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I will forever be proud of what we’ve done together.”

She went on to thank the show’s guests and viewers, signing off: “I will miss you all so much.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby criticised for treatment of This Morning boss: ‘It doesn’t seem overly respectful’

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!