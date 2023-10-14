Holly Willoughby criticised for treatment of This Morning boss: ‘It doesn’t seem overly respectful’

Presenter Holly Willoughby has been accused of sidelining her boss at This Morning when she made her shock announcement to quit the show.

Holly and show editor Martin Frizell were close but sources say Holly didn’t keep him in the loop with her plans.

In fact, Martin allegedly found out the shock news just 20 minutes before she shared it with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

A source told MailOnline: “Martin always spoke so highly of Holly. He adored her and he was extremely loyal. It’s the talk of ITV that he was told so late on.”

Holly Willoughby’s decision to quit This Morning is thought to have blind-sided editor Martin Frizell (Credit: Cover Images)

“What a way to treat an editor”

Instead Holly turned to ITV’s head of daytime output Emma Gormley with the news. The insider added: “It doesn’t exactly seem overly respectful. What a way to treat an editor.”

Martin, who is married to Fiona Phillips, had a close bond with Holly thanks to their working commitments together.

The editor even shared a snap of himself, Holly and Phil Schofield at the TV Choice Awards in September 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Frizell (@martinfrizell1)

Holly had spent 14 years on the hit daytime show and when she signed her latest contract for a reported £1million, Martin apparently felt reassured that she would remain with This Morning for “the foreseeable”.

That all changed on Tuesday, October 10, when Holly announced that she was leaving on social media.

And it turns out that Martin isn’t the only person reeling from this dramatic turn of events.

Josie Gibson presented alongside Holly in her final days on This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Yet another This Morning drama

Apparently This Morning’s frustrated crew have been in tears as they deal with the fallout from Holly’s big decision.

It is yet another blow for the popular show, which has been rocked by problem after problem for quite some time.

Queuegate, Phil Schofield’s “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a show runner, Holly’s divisive “how are you” speech… the list goes on. And then, of course, the alleged plot to kidnap Holly just last week.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s reaction to 47-second This Morning tribute ‘revealed’ as it’s slammed by viewers.

Do you think Holly was being disrespectful? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on the subject!