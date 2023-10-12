Holly Willoughby’s reaction to 47-second This Morning tribute ‘revealed’ as it’s slammed by viewers

Friends of former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby have reportedly revealed how she reacted to her 47-second goodbye tribute on Wednesday morning’s show (October 11).

The 42-year-old mum of three had been the main presenter of This Morning since replacing Fern Britton in 2009. However, following a rocky year, she revealed to her Instagram followers on Monday (October 10) that she was leaving This Morning. The news came after a man was charged with trying to kidnap and murder her last week.

In her statement, Holly said it was “difficult” to say goodbye but thanked ITV and the public for being supportive. “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” she expressed.

Holly stepped down from This Morning after 14 years (Credit: YouTube)

What did Holly Willoughby make of her This Morning tribute?

After being a part of the This Morning family for 14 years, the show opened with a tribute. The title sequence featured photos of Holly and text that said: “End of an era” and “We’ll miss you.” Step-in hosts Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes then shared some words.

“Of course, we want to start by sending our love, best wishes, and respect to our Holly,” Rochelle said. Craig then added: “Holly made what we know would’ve been a heartbreaking decision to leave This Morning after 14 years.”

While the tribute wasn’t very long, Holly’s friend exclusively told The Mirror how it made her feel. The unnamed friend alleged: “Holly felt she had to go, but she got in touch to say how moved she was by the tribute, it meant a lot to her.”

They also expressed outrage that an “intelligent, brilliant woman who is a consummate professional had been forced to give up a job she loved because of things out of her control… It’s a damning indictment of Britain today.”

Later in the episode, Vanessa Feltz described Holly as “through and through a golden-hearted, sweet, funny, extremely bright”. She added: “Don’t be fooled by that pretty face to think there’s nothing behind the eyes – clever, intuitive, ­incisive, fabulous person.”

This Morning paid tribute to Holly during the opening sequence (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers had a different reaction

Even though the tribute seemingly meant a lot to Holly, many viewers slammed the tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, with their various opinions.

“These [bleep] presenters paying tribute to Holly Willoughby like she’s died. Get a grip!” one user wrote. “Is #HollyWilloughby dead?? Nothing else can justify this cringeworthy mess aka the @thismorning opening credits. Mortified,” another person shared.

“This is so… work experience??? 14 years on the show and you get a PowerPoint slapped together 30 minutes before going on air,” a third user remarked.

“Can’t deal with the opening credits of #ThisMorning saying goodbye to Holly,” a fourth wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji. “Short and very sweet!” said another.

