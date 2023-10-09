Kate Garraway pays tribute to Derek and the kids as she gives sad update: ‘Not great’

Kate Garraway has issued a sad health update on husband Derek Draper following a turbulent year for the couple.

The GMB star’s sad update came during a red-carpet appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards last night (Sunday, October 8).

Kate issued an update on Derek at the Prie of Britain Awards last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway issued sad health update about Derek

Last night, during the Pride of Britain Awards at London’s Grosvenor House, Kate issued an update on husband Derek.

Speaking to The Mirror in a video that was uploaded to their TikTok account, Kate revealed that Derek’s current condition is “not great”.

“How’s your husband doing?” Kate was asked while on the red carpet. “Not great,” she replied.

“He did want to come to this this year actually,” she said. “Maybe next year. Maybe the 25th anniversary. Fingers crossed,” she then continued.

When asked who her heroes are, Kate then replied saying her husband and her children.

Derek has had a number of setbacks (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway talks death fears after setbacks husband Derek

Kate’s sad update comes just weeks after she expressed death fears after setbacks for her husband Derek. She explained that despite Derek being back home, the fear of him dying still hasn’t left.

“I’d love to be able to tell you that, since Derek has been home, everything has been easy, that the miracle of him being at home has turned the day-to-day challenges into a breeze,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“But because we keep having emergency setbacks and he’s had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us. The unpredictability of his day-to-day condition means we’re living on a rollercoaster,” she then said.

Kate’s friends are concerned for her (Credit: ITV)

Fears for ‘exhausted’ Kate

Last month, it was also reported that Kate’s pals have become concerned for the star.

Speaking to New! magazine, a source said: “Kate is juggling too many balls. She likes to do everything herself when it comes to caring for Derek and doesn’t want to put the pressure on anyone else.”

The insider then said that Kate needs to accept she can’t do everything alone and “really needs to take some time out”.

“She’s barely sleeping so she’s exhausted and has been working on automatic mode recently,” they then added.

Read more: Kate Garraway hits out at NHS as she reveals husband Derek’s ‘nasty’ health update

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.