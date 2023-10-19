Ben Shephard ‘honoured’ as he celebrates big Kate Garraway news

ITV star Ben Shephard feels “honoured” to be able to celebrate Kate Garraway and the fellow Good Morning Britain presenter’s latest accomplishment.

Last night (October 18), the pair attended the Best Heroes Awards where Kate picked up an award for representing carers across the country.

Documenting their evening out together, Ben shared a selfie of the pair inside the event on his Instagram Story. “Out out with Kate Garraway,” he wrote.

Ben Shephard presented the award to Kate Garraway

In the following story, GMB star Ben shared a pic that saw him standing on a stage next to Kate. Fellow TV star Vanessa Feltz was also stood behind her.

Accepting her award, Kate’s face appeared on the projector behind them while she made her speech.

“Honoured to present this award to @kategarraway for all the carers across the country,” he wrote.

The Tipping Point presenter added: “Thank you @bestmagofficial for a wonderful evening surrounded by so many heroes #Bestheroes23.”

Over the past couple of years, Kate has spoken openly about her husband’s, Derek Draper, health problems.

In 2020, he contracted coronavirus. Unlike most people who recovered a few weeks later, Derek was rushed to hospital and put in intensive care. Later on, he was put in a coma.

Finally, after 13 months, he returned home in April 2021. However, he has needed a lot of help and assistance ever since. Along the way, Kate has served as Derek’s carer along with a team.

Kate showed off her award at work

While on set at Good Morning Britain on Thursday (October 19), Kate proudly showed off her award at work by posing for a photo with her trophy.

Looking radiant in a pink jumpsuit, Kate flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and held her award to the camera.

“Here she is with her award for carers!” Ben wrote. He also joked about previously writing careers and not carers in his previous story, writing, “Not careers – to be fair she’s great with them too.”

