Kate Garraway reveals daughter’s touching tribute to dad Derek Draper at NTAs

NTA winner Kate Garraway has revealed a touching tribute her daughter Darcey made to her stricken dad Derek Draper.

Kate bagged an Authored Documentary award for her Caring for Derek programme yesterday (Thursday October 13) evening.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning (Friday October 14), TV presenter Kate highlighted how Darcey ensured her dad was remembered among the celebrations.

Kate Garraway on daughter Darcey

Kate, 55, told co-host Ben Shephard she decided to take her 16-year-old daughter along to the NTAs bash without much warning.

The teen was her mum’s plus one – and also joined Kate onstage as the telly fave won the documentary award for the second time in two years.

Kate proudly explained how much she “loved” having Darcey with her. And she also noted how Darcey reminded those congratulating her mother about her father’s involvement in the project.

Just yesterday it was reported Derek – who has been suffering with COVID since early 2020 – is currently receiving treatment in hospital again.

NTAs 2022

Kate reflected earlier today on ITV: “It was incredibly emotional. A last minute thought to bring Darcey because I found out I had a plus one.

“It was really lovely because of course she’s right there at home. As is [Kate’s son] Bill, he’s a bit young. And so for her to come, and I just love the fact that she was just so excited to be there.”

Kate went on to highlight how Darcey made it clear her dad is not to be forgotten as his recovery continues.

People were asking, ‘Are you proud of your mum?’. She kept saying, ‘Yes – and my dad!’

She smiled, fondly: “People were asking, ‘Are you proud of your mum?’. She kept saying, ‘Yes – and my dad!’

“Every single time!”

Did Kate lose her NTA?

Following the heartwarming moment, Ben went on to joke Kate has lost the award itself.

Expressing mock-disappointment she hadn’t brought it in to work, he said: “I was hoping we’d be able to show you the trophy – the National TV Award itself. However, Kate Garraway has lost it!”

Kate replied: “No I haven’t lost it! I felt a bit awful bringing it in. It was right by the door and I thought, ‘I don’t want people to think I’m showing off.'”

But Ben pressed, teasing her that meant she didn’t know where the award had been stashed.

However, she chuckled back that while she didn’t know what happened to her other accessories such as her purse and make up bag, the award was by the door.

And after a member of the production staff dashed to her home to pick it up, Kate was delighted to be proved right.

“Was it where I said?” she enquired.

“Yes! Thank you,” she laughed.

“So not lost, but by the door. There you go.”

