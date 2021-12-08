Kadeena Cox reveals I’m A Celebrity struggle her campmates had to help her with

Kadeena Cox has revealed a struggle she had during her time in I’m A Celebrity that her fellow campmates had to help her with.

The Paralympic gold medallist became the second star to leave I’m A Celebrity after she was voted off on Monday (December 6).

What did Kadeena say about how her MS affected her time on the show?

Kadeena exited the show on Monday (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Kadeena suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition she has had since she had a stroke in her early twenties. Following her exit from Gwrych Castle on Monday night, Kadeena has spoken about how her condition affected her time on the show.

She told The Sun: “I thought my MS would be nice to me. Turns out MS is never nice to you, so I really struggled with the fatigue and my spasms were being quite a problem.”

Read more: Have any I’m A Celebrity stars ever done more Bushtucker Trials than Naughty Boy?

The 30-year-old athlete also said that her speech became very slurred at points too, which concerned her campmates.

“There was times when literally the campmates had to help me get into bed, they had to help me get to the toilet, and it was a real struggle,” the star also revealed.

Was the Paralympic gold medallist ever tempted to quit?

Kadeena spoke of the strong bond she had with her campmates on the show (Credit: ITV)

However, Kadeena proudly declared that she never felt like quitting, and in fact, her health was something that the camp laughed about, rather than worried over.

“In those really vulnerable moments, I realised how strong my bond was with the campmates and how loved I was. We just laughed our way through it,” she said.

Kadeena said that she didn’t want to focus on the negative side of her condition during her time on the show, and just wanted to enjoy the experience.

What else did Kadeena reveal about her time on the show?

Kadeena admitted to sneaking contrabands into camp (Credit: ITV)

The Paralympic star also revealed that she had tried to sneak contraband into the camp. It was revealed that 25 items had been confiscated from the celebrities by bosses before the show.

Kadeena admitted to having tried to sneak in some sweets, fruit, and salt and pepper. But, bosses didn’t find some of the stuff she’d hidden in one of her pockets.

The 30-year-old was involved in a bust-up with record producer Naughty Boy the other day. However, Kadeena has played down her clashes with the musician, saying that she has a lot of love for him.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity tonight: Danny Miller and Simon Gregson eat raw fish eyes in vile trial

Kadeena was the second celebrity to be voted off the show on Monday. She was followed by Snoochie Shy last night, as she was evicted from the castle.

The DJ was in the bottom two with Naughty Boy. However, it was the record producer who lived to see another day in the Welsh castle, not Snoochie.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 8) on ITV and ITV Hub at 9 pm.

Leave us a comment on what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.